Greetings from the Chamber office and happy holidays!
We want to acknowledge 2020 has been a difficult year financially for businesses and organizations, and we hope you are staying well and recovering gracefully from any sicknesses. Our concern for the health of you and your loved ones is first and foremost. Your Chamber family is a stewardship endeavor — a membership bond — and words can’t express how appreciative we are for your volunteer hours, shared experience, expertise and treasures in 2020.
At the beginning of the pandemic last March, Chamber coffers were floating nicely with about $70,000, and we’re proud to say the balance now, after nine months of pandemic, still buoys about $50,000, thanks to you. For 2021, your 15-member Chamber Board of Directors has frozen dues rates at the 2020 level, again to acknowledge the pandemic has been a rascal with usurping revenues.
Continuing with the annual report of sorts theme today, the Chamber as you know throws a number of parties every year that are both fun-raisers and fundraisers, like the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration. Sadly, but safely, all fundraisers were canceled in 2020. The Chamber office’s most significant loss this crazy year was 20-year-plus Administrative Assistant Emily Peck, who stepped aside from the position in March due to COVID-19 fears. Happily, we know she is doing okay riding out the storm as we all are, because we communicate often by text and phone. Acknowledging the loss of fundraising events, the Chamber cut staffing from two positions to one in March, which has saved tens of thousands of dollars in payroll and associated costs. We have continued loyally paying our bills to support our vendors — such as subscriptions, memberships, insurances, heat, phone and data, and advertising to promote Saint Peter – and our friends in the public sector through $2,136 in property taxes as they perform essential services. We even saved $200.56, compared to 2019, by conserving electricity and water this year.
Yes, your Chamber is technically a nonprofit, but many dollars flow through us to help make the world go around.
Staffing the office at least eight hours every workday, without exception, we were able to help host 2020 Winterfest, seven “Be the Voice” gatherings, a few Business After Hours and ribbon cuttings, virtual sessions pointing members to grants and loans, SPINGO, Stick-Togetherness, candidates forums, masks delivery, Saint Peter Strong, and attend regular meetings with the full Board, Executive Board, Diplomats, Town Square, Tourism Bureau, Advocacy, Member Relations, Promotion, Lions, Rotary, Saint Peter Development Corp, Ambassadors, and 50 other chamber directors. We sold more than $20,000 in shop-local Chamber Bucks and wrote more than 180 checks to reimburse businesses receiving them. We’ve served several in the You’re Home in Saint Peter program incentivizing new homeowners to shop local. We partnered with City of Saint Peter to manage the $10,000 Shop Safely in Saint Peter advertising campaign. We created a web page for businesses to share their messages and link to resources, while pursuing the same goal through social media blasts and shares.
The Chamber office has frozen salaries here at the 2020 level and will continue our long track record of containing costs by not adding back the Administrative Assistant position until events can ramp up again, not offering employee health insurance (for at least the past decade), conserving utilities, and assessing every expense as essential, importantly supportive or not.
We’re hopeful the future is bright with vaccines and other strategies to coexist with and adapt to COVID realities. The annual Winterfest Medallion Hunt begins January 29, 2021, and, aligning to changing conditions, your 15-member Chamber Board of Directors will oversee events and programs focusing on Member Relations, Advocacy, Promotion and the mission of stimulating the local economy and enhancing quality of life. As a member, you have a page in the Chamber website’s membership directory, and we’re happy to update it for you anytime with changing hours of operation, service to your clientele or a photo of your venue or staff. The website’s calendar has been robust, with an intern constantly adding events, albeit fewer during a pandemic.
So that’s the annual report of sorts with your St. Peter Chamber family. Please stay well and don’t hesitate to telephone (507-934-3400) or email us (edlee@stpeterchamber.com) with thoughts or questions.