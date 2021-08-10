Greater Mankato Area United Way celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. We have been able to remain strong for nine decades because of the dedication and generosity of our region!
In 1931, citizens formed our organization (then called the Community Chest), because they saw a need for a community-driven agency to address needs, raise essential funds, ensure transparency, and keep the region strong and balanced. Through the decades, we have overcome many challenges together, proving time and time again that we are stronger united.
Community members make it possible for United Way to continue its work as being the balancer of our region. Words can’t express how thankful we are for your support in improving the lives of those in need. Looking back on the past year, I am overwhelmed by your generosity as we pivoted on every aspect of United Way. From outdoor rallies and volunteering to virtual events and matching gifts, you ensured we could meet the funding needs of our partner agencies.
Join us in kicking off our 2022 campaign to raise $2.06 million for 59 programs within 40 agencies. These programs serve more than 51,000 people annually throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
We are now seeing escalated needs from the past year’s strain. Mental health needs, already a priority issue before COVID, are skyrocketing among every age group—including children and older adults. Other key issues include housing, food insecurity, youth development, domestic abuse, and isolation of older adults and people with disabilities.
Our partner programs improve lives through basic needs, health and education. For instance, Lutheran Social Service’s Meals program served 116 Le Sueur County residents last year. Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center’s Backpack Program served 140 Waseca County residents. Open Door Health Center served 2,298 Blue Earth County residents. Project for Teens served 1,498 Nicollet County residents. All programs that apply for funding are reviewed and vetted annually by more than 80 community volunteers. View the full list of 59 programs at MankatoUnitedWay.org/partner-agencies.
There are many ways to get involved.
Make a gift: Every dollar makes a difference. Donate online; you can also call our office at 507-345-4551 or send a check to Greater Mankato Area United Way, 127 S. 2nd St. #190, Mankato, MN 56001.
Hold a workplace rally: Employees learn about the impact of United Way’s work and can make a pledge if they choose. Contact the United Way office to learn more. We will make any time work, and are happy to be part of virtual meetings.