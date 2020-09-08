You are invited and encouraged to drive through the Chamber lane to pick up your free Stick Together-Ness goodie bags anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Each bag will contain Bit-O-Honey, lip balm, honey stix and other surprises. One lucky winner will collect a cool $100 in Chamber Bucks to spend at any of the 240 Chamber-member businesses and organizations.
So, why in the world would the Chamber invest hundreds of dollars into hosting a free event?
To say "Thanks," of course.
Thank you to all the Chamber members and community members who have stuck together through the pandemic. We know COVID-19 has had you navigating sticky situations and sticky wickets. To float another metaphor, it has been said that we are all in the same storm, but in different boats. It’s true.
The Chamber Diplomats, a group of a dozen or so enthusiastic community cheerleaders who host ribbon cuttings and Business After Hours, were sad about having to cancel the annual picnic in August. There was just no way to do it while ensuring safety from potential germs in the air.
The diplomats put their heads together and decided three things: 1) They could reasonably safely host a September drive-through event giving away bags of sticky stuff to convey thanks and the stick-together message; 2) they could find a few anonymous donors to support what they would name “September Stick Together-Ness”; 3) they would smear 16 ounces of honey on the head of the Chamber director in a photo shoot for a postcard to promote the event.
Now, September Stick Together-Ness is all set to go, and your driving through to pick up bags of sticky stuff is going to make it great. There’s no reservation required, and there’s nothing to purchase. It’s absolutely free.
We’ll see you driving through September Stick Together-Ness anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22 in front of the Chamber building at 101 S. Front St.!
The committee members, board members, volunteers and staff of the St. Peter Chamber can’t say this often enough: "Thank you." In a year without a splashy Fourth of July parade, community picnics and other gatherings that would have been too risky, we very much appreciate you sticking together from afar. We look forward to seeing you in person, in your cars, on the 22nd.
Ed Lee is Saint Peter Chamber of Commerce director and can always be reached at 934-3400 or edlee@stpeterchamber.com.