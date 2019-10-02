Letter to editor:
I am a resident in St. Peter’s North Ward. I would like to offer my support to Keri Johnson for Saint Peter City Council (4 year term).
Aside from being a wife, a mother and having a career in Human Resources, Keri currently volunteers to serve on the Saint Peter Community Child Care Center’s Executive Board, where she helps make financial, marketing, and personnel decisions and ensures the center offers quality curriculum and care to its students.
The city of Saint Peter prides itself on being a welcoming, diverse community, but it is the people of Saint Peter that makes it one of the best cities to live in. I can proudly say, as an immigrant woman of color who lives in Saint Peter, that it is because of people like Keri Johnson -who opened her home to me- that Saint Peter is the diverse community where everyone is welcome.
I have known Keri for five years on a personal and a professional level. Keri is one of the most compassionate, kind, positive, forward thinking people that I have met. That combined with her educational background, extensive work experience, community involvement, and volunteer efforts make her the best qualified candidate to fill the city council seat for the 4 year term in ward 1.
I urge you to vote for Keri Johnson for City Council!
Ayan Omar
St. Peter