Spring is hitting Minnesota and with it comes the midway point of the legislature. At the time of this printing, we have about 7 more weeks remaining in the legislative session. With that, deadlines are looming to pass bills and have them delivered to the governor’s desk for his signature.
As you know, the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund legislation would not be brought to the floor for a vote. This was disappointing as our job providers needed this legislation passed to avoid higher taxes that will be necessary to repay money owed to the federal government and refill the unemployment insurance trust fund.
Last week, we passed the reinsurance program. In a measure of bipartisanship, reinsurance was extended for two years, and it will be funded for three years. This bill had to be signed by April 1 for Minnesota to continue the federal waiver that partially pays for the program. If you purchase your health insurance on the open market or are a small business owner, this is good news. Rates would have skyrocketed in October without this legislation.
Avian flu is starting to concern some of our poultry farmers. I urge you not to be concerned about the quality of chicken or turkey meat. It is safe to eat. In 2015, we had an outbreak of Avian flu that killed 9 million chickens and turkeys across the state. Now, we have more research, and the legislature is working with farmers and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to protect Minnesota flocks.
Another important bill that I have co-authored pertains to the governor’s use of emergency powers. This law would require legislative approval to extend a declared emergency beyond five days. No matter who the governor is, we saw how our livelihoods and our children’s well-being can be impacted by long-term emergency orders. This bill would add another layer of checks and balances to our government and ensure that emergency declarations are indeed necessary and in the best interest of Minnesotans. There are several files addressing this concern, and the final version may vary somewhat.
I am also backing legislation that would give a patient the right to have a support person present while receiving care. As a nurse and caregiver, this bill is personal to me. Quality healthcare is not just about being treated by the right doctors or receiving the proper medicine, it is about providing supportive care to patients in their most vulnerable times.
Finally, I joined my colleagues in signing a resolution asking president Biden to promote American energy independence. The crisis in Russia and Ukraine continues to show how necessary energy independence is to defend and maintain a thriving society. We want the president to explore all options when it comes to energy. In a show of unity, the House of Representatives voted 126 to zero to require the State Board of Investment to identify and divest from companies with ties to Russia. This bill was signed by the governor on April 1.
Thank you, again, for this opportunity to serve.