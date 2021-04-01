The legislative session is over halfway complete, and there is still a lot of work ahead of us.
One of my top priorities is exempting forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from state taxes. If the Legislature does not get this done, Minnesota business owners could owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Many businesses contacted me about the need to act quickly on PPP. Many have already spent all of these funds on employee wages and overhead costs. They cannot afford a large tax bill after a devastating year for their business.
Minnesota is the only state in the Upper Midwest that has not exempted forgiven PPP loans. The Senate quickly acted to pass a PPP tax relief bill with a veto-proof majority. House Republicans are ready to work with our colleagues to get this done for Minnesota businesses as quickly as possible.
Ensuring our kids are able to catch up from distance learning is another area of deep concern for me. Last week, the House passed a bill to fund summer learning, but I am worried it does not go far enough to address lost learning from school shutdowns. Only 27% of the funds in the bill will go toward summer programs for K-12 students and only 36% of the funding goes directly to schools. Perhaps most concerning is a lack of requirement for in-person learning in the bill. If our whole goal is to make sure students get back on track after distance learning, why are we not requiring summer school to be completed in-person?
House Republicans have a plan that would use the expected funds coming from the latest federal relief bill to help defray the costs of in-person summer learning, along with funding student mental health and early learning scholarships. My hope is that as the House and Senate work together to come up with the final bill, more of these priorities will work their way into the final version.
As the session winds down, my other area of concern is moving forward legislation for projects in our community. St. Peter needs a new fire station, and the bill that I authored which would allow the city of St Peter to impose a local sales and use tax to pay for the fire station if such a sales tax increase of one-half of one percent is approved by St Peter voters in a general election as required under Minnesota Statutes has been heard in committee. A second bill that would allow for a sales tax exemption on the construction materials of a new fire hall has also been heard in committee. We will now have to wait to see if these House Files are included in a larger omnibus bill later.
It is an honor to represent St. Peter and the rest of District 19A. Its businesses and families will always be front of mind as I work to make our community even better in St. Paul. Have a safe and blessed Easter holiday.