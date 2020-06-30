The June Special Session wasn’t very special, and I want to start by saying that Minnesotans deserve better. The initial plan was for a special session to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on our state. The killing of George Floyd and subsequent civil unrest magnified racial injustice and gave us an opportunity to come together for a greater purpose. By Saturday, June 13 th we had failed to do that.
Somewhere in between we had some success; my colleagues and I passed the Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program, which locally means an opportunity for $10,000 grants for Minnesota’s hardest hit small & microbusinesses. A revised Education Policy Bill also made it through; it focused on important provisions for Minnesota’s students including requirements for all teachers to receive mental health training and new vaping prevention instruction. We were also able to pass the Human Services Policy Bill that included several technical changes that make our state’s human services system easier to navigate for Minnesotans.
However, there was much unfinished business in the regular session that didn’t get accomplished this time either. The Bonding and Tax bills didn’t materialize despite my lobbying efforts. I reached across the aisle to support $30 million in grants for Adult Day Services but it never had it’s day in the House. an amended bill that included $841 million in CARES Act spending for cities and counties to recover costs associated with the pandemic.
Another issue near to this district was our attempt to negotiate $38 million in supplemental budget funding in order to stave off the elimination of several critical DHS functions and the associated employee reductions. Without the additional funding, 450 employees within the Direct Care & Treatment programs are now at risk. Additionally, the Community Addiction Recovery Enterprise (CARE) facility in Saint Peter is facing closure and we’re at risk of losing the Minnesota Zoo — management has already begun fabricating shipping crates to send your favorite animals to other zoos unless supplemental funding materializes. While any one of these projects may directly impact you or your neighbors, there’s no reason for any of it to fall by the wayside. I continue to urge an agreement with the Senate to get this funding passed.
Lastly, I supported the Promise Act for Minneapolis & Saint Paul. After the devastating 1998 tornado, former Representative Ruth Johnson successfully passed unanimous legislation that brought $27.6 million in rebuilding funds back to town. In 2018 former Representative Cornish was also successful in passing $1.4 million and tax breaks for the city of Madelia. That’s just what we do for each other when faced with a disaster – we help each other out.
When’s the last time you went to a Twins game or took in a show at the Ordway? How many of your friends and neighbors that used to live here now live up there? We are connected in Greater Minnesota to the Twin Cities now more than ever. I remind my metro and suburban colleagues every chance that I get of that fact. Together we are One Minnesota. On July 12 th we owe it to you as Legislators to return to Saint Paul and to act accordingly.