Emotions are, as Avett Brothers lyrics so vividly describe, running like a stampede of cattle. Actually, two stampedes charging at each other at top speed. Wow. The pro-maskers and the anti-maskers have officially collided, with self-proclaimed scientists and self-identified epidemiologists debating all angles.
This is business related. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Arguments on certain topics follow orbits where no minds are changed. So be it. If you don’t believe it, slap an eyeball on social media threads. For many, the urge to express opinions on masks verses no masks is insuppressible. Somewhere in there is actual truth, but as with Sasquatch and extraterrestrials, if someone is adamant in beliefs one way or the other, then one strategy is to flat out avoid the topic like politics and religion at Thanksgiving.
Ford verses Chevy, Jordan versus LeBron, and Tom Brady is/is not the GOAT. Circular logics swirl for decades.
It’s frustrating that lost in the passions of mask proponents and mask haters is one central necessity: Support businesses, regardless of where society currently stands on masks.
Can it be real that a human contingent would actually avoid an entire community due to mask rules? Let’s encourage individuality, like, whether or not to visit a place of commerce being based on how safe it feels, how fun it seems and how great the food or merchandise are.
Scenario 1: A pro-masker walks into a business, sees anti-maskers congregating four feet apart, and forever boycotts the business. He writes a nasty Yelp review. You know what?
Ouch and Arg!
Writing an articulate note to the well-meaning business owner, who, try as she might, can tell people to be safe but can’t absolutely make free-will people act safely, is better, fairer and politer.
Drawing analogies gets complicated, but here goes. Remember when Vikings coach Jerry Burns defended his offensive coordinator, who was getting blamed for the team’s struggles? The animated Burnsie, with colorful language, tactfully pointed out silly mistakes committed by players, including his running back for losing a shoe during a play at the goal line, his lineman who jumped offside on a critical series, and his quarterback who threw too low to score the otherwise sure touchdown.
“I love Alfred Anderson (running back), but it's a dumb play by him. His shoe was coming off. We were hollering to take a timeout. We had a trap play called, and his shoe comes off. That ain't Bob Schnelker's (offensive coordinator’s) fault,” Burnsie said. To spell it out in this analogy, Burnsie is the business owner and players are the patrons. If you see peeps in a business during a pandemic hugging and/or high-fiving, gently put the blame on the lovable perpetrators and NOT the establishment’s proprietor. Folks let their guard down, commit unforced errors, and get carried away. If uncomfortable, consider avoiding peeps like these if you deem them irresponsible, careless, reckless or dangerous.
One scenario is plenty to make the point. Please don’t blame, shame and avoid businesses when patrons are being lovable or obnoxious knuckleheads, or when government is imposing well-intentioned-yet-challenging rules.
Stop the spread by spreading out, hyper-sanitizing and avoiding like the plague the air space of coughers, hackers and sneezers, even if they are seemingly harmless smokers, vapers and victims of allergies. They might be asymptomatic. Let’s protect ourselves in order to protect others.
Business leaders and their awesome employees have graciously asked for our support, deserve our support and have earned our support by creating safe-as-reasonably-possible environments.
And the mask debate? Let’s not get too worked up about it. Let’s roll with wherever it goes.