With the 2020 legislative session officially adjourned, I’ve been spending time recently reflecting on my first two years in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Through the support of our community, I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together for our region and all of Minnesota. This year felt like two sessions and will no doubt go down in history as the COVID-19 session.
Last year, we had a constitutional duty to balance Minnesota’s state budget, and we were able to lead the nation in showing that common sense and compromise still has a place in modern politics. This included investing in the education of our children, regardless of zip code; delivering targeted tax cuts to Minnesota’s seniors and families; and standing up for our farmers. As the vice chair of the House Agriculture and Food Committee, I fought hard to maintain Minnesota’s standing as an agricultural leader, while also ensuring we’re supporting our struggling family farms. Whether it was investing in rural mental health, innovative new agricultural research, or my bill that passed this year prioritizing farmer safety – I’ve dedicated much of my work during the 2019 and 2020 sessions to supporting our farmers.
This year, before the COVID-19 pandemic largely dominated our focus, we managed to finally pass long-needed legislation to fund the complete expansion of Highway 14. This deadly highway was a huge part of what influenced me to run for the Minnesota House, and securing the funds for the expansion during the onset of the coronavirus was bittersweet. In working alongside Governor Walz, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and the federal government, the steadfast advocates in our community have something incredible to be proud of. Someday, hopefully soon, we’ll all be able to get together in person to celebrate this achievement.
Now, with the Legislature adjourned for the year, we find ourselves in an increasingly unprecedented situation. Despite our swift, bipartisan action to deliver the resources needed by our public health professionals, the COVID-19 pandemic continues. We’ve delivered flexibility and resources to help deal with this virus, but it’s highly likely that my colleagues and I will meet again soon to continue our efforts to help Minnesota weather this storm.
Finally, the tragic killing of George Floyd while in police custody, and the subsequent unrest in the Twin Cities has thrust our state into a national spotlight, specifically on how Minnesota has dealt with issues of racial justice, police brutality, and the systematic inequities that many in communities of color experience. These have always been important issues worthy of substantial solutions, and my hope is that the recent tragedy will give way to broad support for making Minnesota a more just and equal place for all. With a special session concerning COVID-19 and economic relief highly likely, I would expect these issues to be brought to the table as well.
It continues to be an honor to represent you in the Minnesota House. If you ever have any questions or comments on our work, or ways to improve our community and state, please reach out to me. I appreciate hearing from you.