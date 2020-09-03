What does the end of summer mean for the City Council? Budgets, budgets and more budgets.
Each year at about this time, the council dives into everything budgets, including the General Fund — the fund that pays for streets, parks, police, building services, recreation and so much more. That budget in turn is used to determine the city’s preliminary levy (taxes) payable in 2021.
Many area cities are struggling with their budgets for next year due to the impact of COVID-19 on revenues. We’re fortunate that won’t be the case in St. Peter, as the City Council is reviewing preliminary budget numbers that would actually result in a slight decrease in the tax rate from 51.58 to an estimated 51.53.
What this means is if a homeowner’s property valuation hasn’t changed from 2020, their city share of the tax bill on a $150,000 home would actually decrease $0.63 for the 2021 tax year. That’s good news for everyone in St. Peter.
How does the budget process work? We use the same philosophy each time. We look at the divisional budgets line by line and think about needs and priorities the City Council has set, make changes, and then look at how those changes influence the total. We bring budgets based on the programs and service standards we have had in place and which provides for the operation the Council wants.
The budget is really a cost and revenue estimate intended to reflect the priorities of the Council. We believe the results from past budgets speak for themselves and our budgeting philosophy has shown very positive results both from a financial and a service perspective. The positive results are measured by the deviation from budget at the end of each year which has been very, very small. That indicates good planning and budget management.
St. Peter remains heavily dependent upon Local Government Aid. Over 30% of the properties in St. Peter are not taxable and LGA is a tool that helps offset the property tax levy. However, the expected LGA increase of $52,973 does not cover what we believe to be inflationary increases from 2020 to 2021. It’s also important to remember the LGA increase could change with the stroke of a pen in at the Capitol.
City staff and the City Council work hard to be good stewards of your money and having a good plan is part of that work. If you want to know more, check out the whole budget plan complete with narrative, reports, spreadsheets and graphs at saintpetermn.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08172020-471 or take a look at prior year’s audits at saintpetermn.gov/210/Annual-Financial-Reports. Each site contains lots of good stuff about how your money is getting used.
Will you take a look? It makes me wonder …