As the days of summer come to a close, the doors of the schools start to open. We move back into the familiar routine of homework and after school activities, and away from days by the lake and summer vacation.
Here at John Ireland School we always start our new school year with our Peek and Picnic. Students get to be reunited with old friends and get a “peek” at their soon to be new classrooms. Parents get the opportunity to reunite and socialize with other parents for the start of another school year.
Peek and Picnic is an annual tradition at John Ireland School. About one week before the school year begins, students get the opportunity to drop off school supplies, see their new classrooms and meet their new teachers for the upcoming school year.
Family and friends gather outside on the playground and enjoy a meal together, sharing stories of summer adventures and talking about the year ahead, while bringing in the picnic part of the Peek and Picnic. It also gives new families at John Ireland School a chance to see the school and meet other families in relaxing and friendly setting.
This activity highlights one of the many benefits we share at John Ireland School, and that is community. This year our Peek and Picnic will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
As the year begins, it’s also nice to remember how the last year ended. We closed the 2018-2019 school with our annual fundraiser Luck of the Irish which raised almost $50,000 for our school.
On this day, we had our most successful fun run to date and had a night that was equally as rewarding. We would like to thank everyone who was able to participate in either event, and those that were generous enough to donate their time. It takes a community to make it happen and at John Ireland School we feel we have one of the best.
Chris Mish and his wife, Jill, live in St. Peter with their two daughters. Olivia will be a fourth grader at John Ireland School this year and Isabelle is entering seventh grade, after graduating this past year from John Ireland School.