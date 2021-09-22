With Oktoberfest here, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing color, we all can feel the impending arrival of fall. The changing season brings new opportunities to share with you more local history. So what better time than fall to take in a new exhibit, learn about some remarkable historical figures, or watch an informative documentary?
Join us for the return of “Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux,” happening on Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2. You’ll meet personalities who lived in the Traverse des Sioux area over 160 years ago during this after-dark outdoor walking tour. Local actors portray historical figures by telling dramatic and humorous stories about their lives and experiences. You’ll find these stories fascinating, sometimes tragic, but always inspiring.
Along the shadowy trail, you’ll meet spirits such as Joseph Nicollet, the French cartographer for whom Nicollet County is named, and the Great Spirit Woman Nancy Eastman. You’ll also meet hotel owner Bernard Bornemann, pioneer woman Jenny Pettijohn Tyler, and missionary Stephen Riggs.
For more information, including ticket prices and how to make your reservation, please visit nchsmn.org/events.
NCHS is excited to host a new exhibit opening on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the History Center called “Welcome New Neighbor.” “Welcome New Neighbor” explores the resettlement of European refugees in Minnesota at the end of World War II. Unable to return to their homelands, Displaced Persons sought a safe place to rebuild their lives and support their families. The 1948 Displaced Persons Act required DPs to have evidence of a job offer and a place to live before being granted permission to come to the United States. The Minnesota Displaced Persons Commission coordinated with volunteer social agencies to identify sponsors for families emigrating from Europe.
The images and documents presented in this exhibit come primarily from the Lutheran Church Archives at Gustavus Adolphus College and the Displaced Persons Program Files at the Minnesota Historical Society.
This exhibit will be on display at the History Center through March 26, 2022.
We will not show our Documentary Film Series selections in person for those of you who prefer to experience history at home this fall. Instead, we are providing the links for you to view these films online for free at home. As always, these documentaries are designed to inform, challenge ideas, and create conversation. After watching each film, we encourage you to participate in our new online discussion in the Documentary Film Series Discussion Page on NCHS’s Facebook page.
This October, join us in watching Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. On the heels of Woodstock, a group of teen campers are inspired to join the fight for disability civil rights. This spirited look at grassroots activism is executive produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Our recommended viewing date is Thursday, October 7.
The Film Series continues in November for Native American Heritage Month with The Warrior Tradition and in December with Becoming Big League.
