Individuals can experience a number of consequences as a result of becoming a crime victim. These consequences can be physical as a result of pain inflicted during the crime itself, emotional pain from being a crime victim, and out of pocket losses related to the crime. Not every crime victim experiences an out-of-pocket loss. But when they do, the losses can range from minor expenses to significant expenses. There are two different avenues for victims to receive reimbursement through the criminal case for their out-of-pocket expenses: restitution and reparations.
Restitution: The Minnesota Office of Justice Programs defines restitution as “The money a judge orders the offender to pay the victim to compensate the victim for losses related to the crime.” A crime victim or a crime victim’s family can request restitution if criminal charges are filed, and restitution cannot be ordered unless the offender is convicted of a crime. Restitution can cover any losses that are directly related to the crime. Those losses can include, but are not limited to, medical bills, dental bills, counseling costs, funeral expenses, lost wages, property losses, insurance deductibles, and repairing damaged property. Restitution does not include losses for pain and suffering and only covers limited future losses.
A victim or the victim’s family can request restitution by completing an Affidavit for Restitution form. The County Attorney’s Office sends Affidavit for Restitution forms to victims at the beginning of a case. When completing an Affidavit for Restitution, it is helpful for victims to submit copies of any estimates, medical bills, insurance co-payment/deductible information, and other supporting documentation with their Affidavit to support their request. The completed Affidavit is then filed with the Court, and it is also given to the offender’s attorney or offender directly if they do not have an attorney.
An offender has the opportunity to challenge a restitution award. When this happens, a hearing is held. The victim may be asked to appear in court to explain their restitution request and the Judge then makes the decision about how much restitution the offender must pay. Even if the Court orders the offender to pay restitution, this does not always guarantee that it will be paid. If restitution is not fully paid before the end of the offender’s probationary period, the outstanding restitution can be reduced to a civil judgment. It is then up to the victim to continue collection efforts on their own for the outstanding restitution.
Reparations: Reparations can be defined as “The making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying money to or otherwise helping those who have been wronged.” Reparations differs from restitution in several important aspects. First, crime victims request reparations by submitting an application to the Minnesota Crime Victims Reparations Board (hereinafter referred to as CVRB). Second, the offender does not need to be charged or convicted of the crime before the victim or the victim’s family receives compensation. And finally, the CVRB can provide reparations only to victims of violent crime (such as assault, homicide, robbery, domestic abuse, sexual assault, criminal vehicular operation) and their family members for related expenses that cannot be reimbursed by insurance or other sources. The CVRB does not cover losses associated with property crimes. Reparation benefits can include, but are not limited to, medical and dental expenses, counseling expenses for victims and their family members, cultural healing services, mileage to and from medical appointments, funeral expenses, and lost wages. Pain and suffering, stolen money, and property losses are not covered by reparations.
The CVRB does have some eligibility requirements for applicants. While criminal charges and a resulting conviction are not necessary to request reparations, the crime does need to be reported to law enforcement within 30 days of the crime. The reparations deadline to report a crime does not apply to sexual assault and child abuse cases, but the crime still needs to be reported to law enforcement. The application must be submitted within 3 years of the date of the crime or within 3 years from the date the crime was reported to police for sexual assault and child abuse cases. All available collateral sources for payment of claims must be used first (health insurance, Medical Assistance, auto insurance, short and long term disability, social security benefits). It can take approximately four months for a claim to be processed. Claimants can be asked for more information before the CVRB makes a determination. If a claim is approved, the CVRB could send payments directly to the claimant, or they could pay the medical provider directly if treatment is ongoing. If the offender is subsequently charged with, and convicted of the crime, the CVRB can ask for restitution to cover the expenses paid to the victim or the victim’s family.
As noted, a crime victim cannot seek restitution or reparations for losses such as pain and suffering or lost earning capacity. These damages can still be s sought through a separate civil action and not as part of the criminal case.
Being a victim of a crime can be a burden, emotionally and financially. Restitution and reparations can help to ease the financial burden that victims may face. The Victim/Witness Coordinator plays an important role to assist victims with completing Affidavits for Restitution or a CVRB application.
For more information on restitution and reparations, visit the Minnesota Office of Justice Programs at dps.mn.gov/divisions/ojp.