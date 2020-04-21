At first, it seemed exciting. Fun, even.
This was our chance to catch up on popular Netflix shows, become completely nocturnal, and quit school entirely. We were enthralled with the idea of “wow, this seems cool”. The first couple days were fun, everyone hibernating in their houses, all thinking to themselves “I could definitely get used to this."
Not leaving the couch was a normal afternoon, gorging on food was a daily activity, and being able to rant about “Tiger King” or “All American” or whatever other popular new Netflix show there was with your friends for hours on end was going to become regular. This is the dream life! Finally, a chance for a break! We’re actually going to be asked to stay inside? To not do anything? I’m going to say it for everyone — we thought it was amazing.
Boy, were we wrong.
Once we got to the second week, boredom came crawling up. Lockdown fully kicked in, news reports of deaths and hospitals overflowing came piling up, and not seeing your friends was extreme torture. You’ve never felt more alone or completely useless in your life. On social media, you could really see it put into perspective.
Students in college or high school would post videos full of pictures and good memories, captioning “I wish I hadn’t taken it for granted” or “How is this fair?” Everyone was battling it out — who had it worse? Was it the seniors? Losing their graduation and prom? Juniors missing final tests that could change their life? Or even elementary students, losing their last days of recess and snack time. You could watch hours and hours of those videos.
Then, school came around.
Online school is officially the crème de la crème of the worst part of quarantine. Don’t get me wrong — teachers are being amazing during the process. Trying to explain things as best as possible, answering emails, or even my home room teacher who would send out videos and little checkups asking “Are you OK? Are you handling this?”
But the stress of online school hits hard. Everything from WiFi problems to unknown due dates, to not having any motivation to do school at all. I’m grateful that I at least still have school. I’m still learning, and it takes up enough of my day that I’m not completely dying of boredom, but I’ve never been struggling so much in my classes before, and it really helps you appreciate what being in actual school can do for you.
Quarantine sucks. That’s the truth. But you also have to look at the good things that it’s brought. It’s caused the world to slow down, to take a breath. I know that I’ve gotten closer to my family, and made some really good, new friends through this. I’ve gotten better with my faith, and I’ve taken up some new hobbies. Throughout all of this, I’ve lived through this quarantine with a simple mindset:
We’re living out a chapter in a history book, so make the most of it.