In my year serving you in the Legislature, I have come to realize that Minnesotans genuinely care about each other. We do want to see one another succeed. We want great schools, affordable health care, and more economic security. We want to see strong communities for our own families and those of neighbors, friends, and relatives too.
I look forward to the upcoming 2020 session, because I know that we will work on the solutions together that address eminent problems. Over the past few months both the House and the Senate have been touring the state – listening to city, county and township requests for the financial resources to make communities better. This is our second year of the biennium which means we turn our attention away from operating budgets and onto policy and bonding decisions.
The city of Mankato is in need of financial resources to cover the expense of protecting wellhead No. 15 from the rapid erosion of the nearby riverbank caused by extreme weather events within the Minnesota River basin. The city of North Mankato has already made a great case for how Caswell Park Complex upgrades will make a positive impact to their community’s economy and well-being.
The Regional Treatment Center in Saint Peter is home to the state’s only Community Preparation Services (CPS) program. We have a Constitutional obligation to release patients as they become rehabilitated and there simply isn’t enough capacity to process these patients as they transition from the Moose Lake facilities.
The city of St. Peter will request an increase in the local option sales tax to help pay for a new fire hall. As a former city councilor, I understand that the St. Peter Volunteer Fire Department is contracted to provide fire relief for neighboring townships and communities west of town. Sometimes, they also respond to people traveling along Hwy. 169 from other communities within Minnesota and across the Midwest. Just as with last year’s request from North Mankato, Sen. Nick Frentz and I will be working with the mayor and City Council to bring this request to the House and Senate.
I recently met with MNDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher in my office to discuss improvements from Nicollet to New Ulm along Highway 14. As we finished up our conversation, I handed her four letters written by local representatives; Mayor Poehler of Courtland, Mayor Froehlich of Nicollet, Patrick Baker of Greater Mankato Growth, and Karen Foreman of the Highway 14 Partnership & Mankato City Council. It is important to elevate their voices and I will continue to work with them throughout the session as we work together to complete this regional transportation project.
The upcoming session will be a busy time as it isn’t scheduled to start until February 11th. These are just a few of the upcoming bonding and tax priorities that I will carry forward in the House of Representatives next year. I have greatly appreciated your emails, calls, office visits and impromptu visits in the grocery store. It helps me to carry your voices with me to the Capitol so I can better advocate on your behalf.
