To the editor:
We live in unprecedented times. A pandemic, social unrest, and the movement to incorporate Marxist ideologies into our society have put our country and the freedoms that we value and cherish at risk. This election is critical for stopping the wave of liberal democrats from ripping the foundation that our founding fathers laid out in our constitution and the declaration of independence.
We need candidates that have common sense and won’t be afraid to oppose those that are working to destroy our society. Susan Akland is that candidate. She is speaking up for the values that southern Minnesotans care about.
Her commitment to lowering healthcare costs, controlling taxes and unnecessary government spending, and protecting the freedoms that are at risk is her number one priority. Susan is not interested in playing politics but she is committed to using sound reason and common sense to make decisions for change.
If you want someone to fight for the people of this community, Susan Akland is the only choice.
Eric Litynski
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.