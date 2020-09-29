To the editor:
Rep. Jeff Brand has been a dedicated public servant for more than a decade, with a proven record of improving the lives of folks here in District 19A.
During his tenure, Brand secured a $22 million dollar grant to expand Hwy. 14 to protect Minnesotans. Brand has worked with Gov. Tim Walz to keep our citizens safe during the COVID-19 crisis — efforts that earned him an endorsement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
His opponent, former nurse Susan Akland, supports Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans. Brand is a proven winner on our behalf and a fair-minded man. His willingness to work with Republicans and Democrats garnered him bipartisan support.
Brand is also measured in criticisms of his colleagues. Recently, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) attacked him for not publicly condemning DFL candidate John Thompson for threats toward Minneapolis Police Union President Bob Kroll. However, Brand also did not publicly admonish Republican Rep. Matt Grossell after his 2019 arrest for drunken, abusive conduct culminating in Grossell’s intimidation of St. Paul police. Brand may be forgiven for not placating the MPPOA when that organization has refused to condemn Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
Jeff Brand is a good leader who has not used his seat to intimidate or demand special treatment to protect his position, nor does he believe God ordained him to represent District 19A. He humbly serves his neighbors and community. Jeff Brand is Minnesota’s brand.
Misti Harper
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.