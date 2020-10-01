That’s a question that has been floating around the internet for a few months now for several reasons, including expected higher than normal voter turnout; COVID-19’s impact on voting; Postal Service; and even weather concerns.
The city of Saint Peter, working in conjunction with our election partners at Nicollet County,want to make this election as easy as possible for voters but we can’t do it alone. Here are the steps you should be taking now:
• Make sure you are registered to vote. If you have never registered, have moved, have changed your name, or even if it has been several years since you last voted, you need to make sure you are registered and at the correct address. This will prevent any delays in receipt of an absentee ballot if you request one. You can check the status of your registration at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
• Request an absentee ballot if you can’t or don’t want to go to the polling place on Election Day. Absentee ballots are available to any eligible voter in Minnesota, but you have to apply for it. You can do so in person at the Nicollet County Government Center (501 South Minnesota Avenue (use the Mulberry Street entrance) or online at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote. Once your application has been received, your personal information will be verified and if you are eligible, an absentee ballot will be mailed to you with a return envelope. But here’s the thing … your completed ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received within seven days of the election to be counted. Don’t wait until the last minute to request your absentee ballot because we want every vote to count.
• Not interested in voting by absentee? We would love to see you at the polls. Bring a mask and know we’re taking every precaution to keep voters and election staff healthy like providing each voter with a pen that has been sanitized for your safety, having sanitizer available for everyone as they come and go from the polling place; placing sneeze guards in front of most election judges; sanitizing hard surfaces throughout the day; only using ballot secrecy sleeves once; and providing masks to every voter who needs one while making sure election judges are all wearing masks.
Here is the point. If you don’t want to vote at the polls, you’ve got to act now. St. Peter can proudly boast of historically high voter turnout and we want that to continue, so however you choose to cast your ballot we want you to vote.
Let’s Vote St. Peter!