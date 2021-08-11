A most observant employee of the City of Le Sueur, Joe Roby, was entering the Le Sueur City Hall of a morning in late July.
He spotted a well camouflaged larger bird lying in the wood chips near the walkway of the building. Sporting brown and gray feathers, a large rather flat head, with a tiny beak, Joe’s first thought was, “How do I rescue this strange creature, how badly is it injured?”
But Joe stayed ‘put’ and so did the bird, for he had encountered a juvenile Common Nighthawk in the right place at the right time for about four days. Wouldn’t it become hungry and starve? No. Parents will arrive at night, hear the fledgling’s ‘Poink,’ and feed the baby regurgitated insects until ready for continuous flight on it is own.
For years, this kind of report has come from area citizens parked in the Le Sueur Public Library parking lot. It’s like this. Nighthawks nest for the most part on flat roofs. Consider the number of flat roofs in downtown Le Sueur, particularly the former theater building and city hall. Year after year, we’ve discovered broken eggs and drowned birdlings in that area, and also in the Le Sueur Incorporated (Foundry) area. Buildings there also have flat roofs.
The gravel atop the tarred roofs are ideal nesting spots for this bird, providing excellent camouflage. Just as in humans, 2021’s intense heat probably changed the habits of these beautiful feather creatures. Heavy rains and flat rooftops, equals speckled eggs and/or young being washed away. Thus, their numbers dwindle as do the number of large moths upon which they feed.
Some of our readers will remember attending movies at the local theater in Le Sueur years ago. Upon emerging around 9:00 p.m. they were often greeted by a scary "whoosh" from above. (This was especially hair-raising if the movie had been a chiller.)
A nasal cry was not that of an attacking owl, rather, air rushing through the wings of a nighthawk which was feeding upon the moths and other large insects attracted by theater marquee and nearby street lights. Nighthawks are not hawks; their broad mouths open widely to suck in prey on the fly.
The birds are primarily nocturnal, but sometimes may be heard and observed during the day, high in the sky hunting rising insects. Due to the construction on Main Street, Le Sueur, nighthawks may have slightly changed their nesting habits to the roof of Le Sueur City Hall, thus the discovery by keen-eyed Joe.
Speaking of high flyers, once upon a day, a homeowner in Henderson contacted us regarding a ‘fluttering’ in their home’s chimney flue. Upon opening the chimney’s aperture, a discovery of a couple of trespassing sooty gray creatures tumbled from the ashes. This was our first introduction to Chimney Swifts, but certainly not the last, as we’ve chased this favorite aerial navigator all about southern Minnesota — Henderson, Le Center, St. Peter, Jordan, Le Sueur, etc.
Beginning around Aug. 1 (dependent upon weather conditions), approximately five minutes after sundown, the migrating birds may be found circling above the tallest uncapped chimneys in a city, taking advantage of the brick aperture for safety from marauding owls and storms. In time, and thousands of miles later, they will arrive in South America’s Amazon Basin — Peru, Chile and Brazil.
Aug. 7 was our first night under a local school chimney. Birds chittered and chattered, as almost 300, a whirling swirling black funnel of flying cigars, dropped down the chimney. It’s always a sight to behold.
In looking at records from a year ago on the same date, 240 birds visited that same chimney overnight. That’s encouraging ornithological news. The number of migrators will increase (we trust) as August wears on until approximately 1,500 and more of the mysterious birds will visit each evening through the end of August and into mid-September.
Much depends upon weather conditions and insect availability until frost kills the insect food source. In that we can’t be under five chimneys at the same time, volunteers are always welcome, simply make contact at 665-2658.
There are many unnoticed bird species in our skies chowing down on insects, however, due to a strange summer, finding insects is a real task for our high-flying earth-mates. There is little we can do at the present time about the complicated situation until we begin to work together to protect Mother Earth.