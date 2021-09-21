No, I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccination in Nicollet. Rather, about Joseph Nicollet’s 1838 smallpox mobile vaccination clinic.
In that year, Nicollet, the French geographer, was given a contract by the United States government to map the land between the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. What is less known is that he was also given authorization to vaccinate Native Americans who were at that time in the throes of a smallpox epidemic. There are parallels between his vaccination effort and the one today, including its own conspiracy theory.
When Nicollet and his mapping crew began their expedition, they already knew of the smallpox epidemic raging through Native American villages. Smallpox, like the COVID virus, spreads among individuals. People who have the virus can give it to others.
Nicollet was told of the disastrous effects of smallpox among the tribes along the Missouri River. It was thought the Mandans lost nearly half of their population. Likewise, the Assinboin Nation were reduced to half their number. Native Americans were, in Nicollet’s words,” driven to desperation.” They were on the move to find places where the virus had not yet reached.
He was warned that his own crew could become infected and to abandon the expedition. The risk was too great. However, instead of being discouraged by these dire reports and warning, his resolve was strengthened. Thus, in June of 1838 the mapping/medical crew embarked from Traverse des Sioux to the Pipestone Quarries. What they encountered along the way was indeed Native Americans driven to desperation; trying to escape death.
From Nicollet’s Journal:
Wednesday. June 27,1838
“We arrive at the post of Joseph La Framboise. (This is probably La Framboise’ trading post called Little Rock by the Minnesota River near what is now New Ulm). In its environs there lived until a few months ago, 30 families of Sisseton and Wahpkutes. But smallpox had almost annihilated them and only a few remained.”
Monday.July 2, 1838
“ I spent the rest of the morning vaccinating the three families who are camping near us. Fathers. mothers, and children all present themselves with eagerness ( to receive the vaccine). The son of Sleepy Eyes, the great Sisseton Chief, was ”carried away” by their example, and demanded to be vaccinated also”. That morning, Nicollet vaccinated 16 people. He states,”An act of justice and an act of kindness”.
For many Native Americans it was their belief that smallpox was purposefully introduced into their people by Europeans. In today’s terminology, it was used as a form of germ warfare against them. In particular, It was suspected that smallpox-contaminated trade blankets were the preferred means of the virus’ transmission. Of course, many dispute this allegation. Nevertheless, perhaps when Nicollet speaks of his vaccinations as “an act of justice and kindness”, he is in fact attempting to make amends.
Whatever the truth may be, one thing is certain. In the worsening time after Nicollet’s expedition, a lot more justice and kindness could have come in handy.