While human ‘snowbirds’ contemplate making their annual migration to points south, taking into consideration COVID and weather, birds, insects and mammals are already instinctively on the move.
Neighborhood squirrels are squirreling away acorns and walnuts; chipmunks are busy filling pouches and slipping off to hidden caches to hide their treasures; while crickets chirp “Hurry up! Hurry up! Hurry up!” About Wednesday, Sept. 1 , Minnesota Public Radio reported that huge flocks of nighthawks passed over Hawk Ridge in Duluth. We’ve observed no such passing of an evening thus far in the Le Sueur/St. Peter area.
Drifting apparently aimlessly since the last days of August, Monarch butterflies float nonchalantly on the breezes, dipping down for a sip on Mexican sunflower blossoms, zinnia heads, golden rod and other bright flowers. This brings us back to a story from years past. Our co-writer’s father was born on Aug. 29 but left us years ago. On his birthday, we traditionally honor him by visiting his gravesite. While doing so of a year, we observed many monarchs flitting about, and as evening drew near, they gathered in a mass on a red cedar tree. We found the bright orange and black insects in that same spot often in the years since then, continuing up to the present, Sept. 5, same time of day, just at dusk.
The last three years we visited the NEY Center east of Henderson, curious as to whether a similar phenomenon was occurring there. To our great astonishment, shortly before sunset, as many as a thousand insects massed on oak and walnut trees, having nectared on flowering vegetation during the day, resting at night. When dawn’s sunlight hits their wings, they move on to their next dining spot. A cold air front from the north, will send the butterflies skyward and toward their wintering grounds in the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico, over 2,000 miles away.
For so many years, the wintering grounds of the beauties were unknown. The inquiring mind of a world-famous naturalist, a Fred Urquhart, tagged the insects with a tiny paper dot, hoping a numbered monarch would be found, solving the butterfly’s wintering grounds. Our own Jim Gilbert of naturalist fame, replicated the experiment in 1975, when he and a number of his students from the Lowry Nature Center, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, ‘tagged’ monarchs, one of whose scaled bodies was found under the trees in Mexico.
Since then, many naturalists and citizen scientists have taken up the tagging program, including volunteers at Le Sueur County’s NEY Center, east of Henderson. We believe the annual monarch adventure has just begun, as we discovered just 30 beauties on a single branch Sept. 4, with about 60 others nervously milling about. We felt we were disturbing the chubby little insects, thus, vamoosed. The monarch migration continues.
In the Aug. 12 issue of the Le Sueur County News, we touched upon the subject of counting local Chimney Swift migration, that is, the charcoal gray birds roosting overnight in local large chimneys. Once again, the mysterious birds gave us ‘fits’ with unanswered questions.
As stated in the previous article, “much depends upon weather conditions and insect availability…” We began our annual adventure under a favorite large limestone chimney in Le Sueur. (Chimneys we had observed in the past have been ‘capped’ or ‘removed.’) We rediscovered that swifts fly in all kinds of weather including pouring rain and electrical storms. While under our ‘pet’ chimney of a rainy evening in late August, as birds whirled about and down, a lightning bolt struck nearby. Forty or so birds poured out of the chimney for a while, then returned, for a count of 471.
A few nights later, another storm occurred with more lightning, this time with a bolt so powerful as to affect technology in nearby buildings. Swift counts at that chimney began to lessen, thus we tested the chimney where our adventures began ten years ago, to our absolute astonishment, Saturday, Sept. 4 found 1,125 birds slipping down the old brick chamber. How so many fit in at one time is beyond our reckoning! To put the whipped cream on cake, checking out records from a year ago 2020, 1,190 swifts dropped down the first chimney on our ‘pet’ list, same time, same temperature (68 degrees) same observers. Interesting to have so many similar counts from year to year?
During the week of Sept. 1, the person who gave us the nudge to begin counting swifts years ago, dropped by for a visit. We feel an overwhelming tribute of thanks are due to Ron Windingstad, Audubon retiree, for the Chimney Swift adventure, and to Jim Gilbert, who encouraged us to fly with the monarchs. Thank you, gentlemen, our heroes!