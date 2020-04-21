To the editor:
In the midst of the very complex coronavirus pandemic we know there are no easy answers. I think it is a good time to focus on something where a small effort can make a big impact. I am concerned about environmental issues and water quality. As a frequent runner on South Washington Ave. I am appalled at the number of cigarette butts south of the Highway #99 bridge.
It is well documented that these butts will enter the storm sewer system with water runoff and enter the Minnesota River. This pollution has a negative effect on fish and other water life all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Very simple to dispose to your butts in an appropriate way. Perhaps leadership with the city and State Hospital could encourage compliance with an anti littering campaign.
Steve Kley
St. Peter