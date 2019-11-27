Nov. 30 is Small Business Saturday, which could also be known as the Superior Bowl of Shop Small.
The St. Peter Chamber annually invests at least $1,000 into a holiday season campaign, hosts Girls Night Out every October to promote Shop St. Peter, and sells about $26,000 in Chamber Bucks annually, many-many in the fall months, to promote the Shop St. Peter experience.
You probably saw us out and about last week delivering Shop Small kits with posters, balloons, pennants, badges, pens, postcards and canvass bags to the retailers downtown and all around St. Peter. We sprinkled Shop Small bling on the boutiques, coffee shops and stores of all sorts.
We hope the “Shop Small in St. Peter on November 30” message is loud and clear to the community’s residents, the destination shoppers and the 18,000 or so motorists commuting north and south along Minnesota Avenue. You’ve seen the scene. Ladies in groups, couples, couples of couples and even individuals strolling downtown with smiles on their faces and shopping bags on their arms, as if they are filming a Hallmark Christmas movie. The retailers tell us they know of customers coming from faraway places ranging from St. Paul to Sioux Falls and everywhere in between.
They migrate to St. Peter at this time of year, but really all months, from Le Sueur, Le Center, Mankato, North Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna, Faribault, Northfield, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Belle Plaine and Jordan. They tell us customers carve out vacation days just to embrace the St. Peter shopping experience, which is clearly richer and far more memorable than punching digits into a website and waiting for a truck to leave a cardboard box on the porch.
They tell us groups of shoppers map plans to visit St. Peter one designated day and other communities on other days. Shopping ought to be recreational, and you know what? It is, especially in St. Peter. The Chamber Town Square Committee is retail based and exists mostly to promote the history, character and charm of the St. Peter shopping scene. They promote it locally, regionally and statewide.
Every year, at this time of year, there’s a coordinated campaign. Join us at monthly Town Square Committee meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the third Thursday at the Chamber office! The coffee is hot, and the conversation is spicy. (continued on page 2) (Continued from page 1) Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Tourism Bureau, because the shopping scene makes St. Peter a destination for recreational tourism shopping, the Town Square Committee is able to invest $1,000 into radio advertising, newspaper splashes and social media boosts.
Some folks say, “I didn’t hear or see that.” Know what? Sometimes it plays so subtle we don’t even realize it reached us until someone points it out. Be assured some folks’ “idea” to visit St. Peter appeared out of thin air – air that’s saturated with the message, “St. Peter is awesome and worth visiting.”
We’ll be here at the Chamber office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving – Friday, November 29. Stop in to pick up more Shop Small items to strengthen and promote the message. We have plenty because we received a 30-pound box of the stuff to distribute to the business community.
Or, if your Shop Small bling needs are already met, stop into the Chamber office to share your ideas for holiday season campaigns, which in the past have included Santa and Mrs. Claus, Gerry Buse’s musical horse trolley, the Snowflake Celebration and tree lightings. The Chamber sells about $26,000 in Chamber Bucks each year.
The Chamber office at 101 South Front Street reimburses your business dollar for dollar. You can stop in or call us at 934-3400 and we’ll bring you a check. The Chamber Girls Night Out Task Force hosts the annual event in October. Five-hundred-fifty-one ladies registered and participated in Girls Night Out on October 3, 2019.
They came from all the places you might predict, along with Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Madison Lake, and Madison, Wisconsin. Girls Night Out is all about planting ideas that inspire shoppers to return for the holiday retail season and other times of the year. Thanks to all for supporting the St. Peter shopping experience! We think it’s the most fun and fruitful that can be found, on Small Business Saturday and every day.