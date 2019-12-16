With the holiday season alive with generosity and cheer, one of the best ways to make spirits bright is to give back to others right where we live.
Many people in our communities are struggling, whether through food, housing, mental health or other areas. Our United Way aims to ensure our region stays strong and balanced throughout the entire year.
The reason for giving—through time, talent or treasure—is different for everyone.
For Greater Mankato Area United Way’s finance chair Tyson Twait, giving back means supporting our community now and for future generations. “My wife Michelle and I give to maintain a strong community to live in,” he said. “We have been blessed and want to give back to others.”
According to Tami Paulsen, Greater Mankato Area United Way’s board chair, she and her husband Bryan give because of the vital work United Way’s 55 partner nonprofit organizations do in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
“We’ve been involved with not only United Way but also many of its partner agencies,” Paulsen said, adding that being part of the Community Impact volunteer teams allows community members insight into the needs and services of the region. “We’ve seen the important work these agencies do to make our community strong and a better place for all. Without United Way’s support, many organizations would not be able to carry out their mission, so it’s critical that those who can afford to give do so.”
Paulsen also recognized the efforts of volunteers and other supporters throughout the year. “I would like to thank the more than 1,000 volunteers and our generous donors who make the work of United Way possible.”
The 2020 campaign supports 55 programs within four counties. They serve a broad range of people, from before birth to older adults. Last year, for instance, Waseca Area Senior Citizens Center served 230 Waseca residents. Open Door Health Center served 232 Le Sueur residents. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s Meals program served 101 St. Peter residents. These are just a few examples of our friends, neighbors and family receiving services they need.
Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus pointed to the real people and real stories behind those numbers. “Think of the ripple effect of their improved lives and how this affects their families, their workplaces, their neighborhoods and our region as a whole,” she said.
As one recipient from a Greater Mankato Area United Way program said: “You have given me hope and changed my life. Thank you.”
If everyone gave something, we would be able to help thousands more. As of December 12, our campaign is at 82 percent. Every donation, large or small, makes an impact. It takes all of us working together to keep our United Way strong and balanced.
By giving what we can through money, time or skills, the spirit of the season will last all year long.
To give or volunteer through Greater Mankato Area United Way, please call 507-345-4551 or visit MankatoUnitedWay.org.