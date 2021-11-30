I hope you all enjoyed a happy, restful, and safe Thanksgiving. Our son, daughter-in-law, two grandkids, and the newest addition to their family — a rescued Great Dane named Claire, were able to spend time with us. We loved the energy that a Great Dane in the house added to our holiday.
Although thankful for many blessings, one cannot help but note that the price of the Thanksgiving meal was higher than in recent years. Inflation is at its highest level in three decades, driving prices higher and putting the pinch on family budgets.
The average cost of poultry, including your Thanksgiving turkey, is up 6.1%. Planning to make a Christmas ham for the holiday? The average cost of that is up 7.7%. The biggest increase is for beef — up 22.1%. And don’t even think of fighting the price increase of 5.1% for cakes and cupcakes with something homemade. The cost of eggs is up 12.6%.
Gas prices are also at their highest levels in years. This forced many families to cut back on their Thanksgiving travel plans. After a year where we were separated because of COVID, it is unfortunate that families have been faced with making the difficult decision to spend another holiday apart because of rising gas prices.
Had calls for an automatic annual gas tax increase and billions in new taxes on small businesses passed through the Legislature last session, Minnesota families would be in an even tougher position for the holidays. Canceling pipelines and pausing oil and gas leases also directly contributed to higher prices at the pump. We must have an all-of-the-above approach to energy in this country.
There are also predictions that Americans will face a sharp rise in home heating costs this winter. There are programs available for families who may struggle to pay their energy bills. The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) helps pay for home heating and water costs as well as furnace repairs for qualifying households. EAP is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide grants for renters or homeowners with income at or below 60% of the state median income.
Minnesota also has the Cold Weather Rule. This protects residential customers who are having difficulty paying their gas bill from having gas service disconnected from Oct. 1 through April 30. If unable to pay your bill in full, avoid disconnection (or have service reconnected) by calling your energy provider to set up a payment plan.
As the Christmas holiday approaches, I pray that we, as fellow Americans, will find love, joy and peace in our relationships, that we will respect and honor each other as individuals, and that we will be able to work together to find solutions to the many issues that our country is facing. I look forward to representing and serving you in the new year.