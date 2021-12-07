Every year in December, it’s fun to reflect on the year that is about to disappear.
Would we, could we, should we host the annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park in 2021? That was one of many questions for the St. Peter Chamber Board of Directors at their annual four-hour Planning Retreat in November of 2020. Let’s play it by ear, Board members agreed.
Thanks to overwhelming, even tears-triggering, support of our 240 members, the community as a whole, and the city of St. Peter, not only were we able to host the Fourth of July celebration in its full spender; the shows did go on with Winterfest, the Chamber Golf Outing, Girls Night Out, November Nostalgia and several smaller connectors.
Think back to April of this year and just how clamped down activity was. Then, at the end of that month as Twins baseball was heating up, the governor invited the public to expect a very normal looking summer, including a State Fair. His statement turned back the dials for events and really gave permission for the Chamber’s summer happenings.
A mantra for chambers everywhere in the past nearly two years gets at finding the balance between slowing the spread and fueling the economy. So, programs and projects were built to turn on, off or modify on the fly.
Jennifer Jenniges awesomely launched the year when she found the Winterfest medallion in Gorman Park in early February. We had 42 players in the golf outing in June, a July 4 celebration as well attended as usual, a robust Diplomats August Picnic, 446 ladies registered during Girls Night Out, and countless shoppers and browsers during November Nostalgia, which included horse-drawn wagon rides.
We sold $26,655 in Chamber Bucks and redeemed a near equal number this year to, in a return-on-investment way, help add a hint of financially support to the business community. (Call us at 934-3400 if you’re a business that has any, and we will happily redeem them for you.)
It wasn’t our most robust year with Business After Hours or splashy celebrations of milestones and smallish networking get-togethers, but we were thrilled to conduct ribbon cuttings at Generations Boutique, Minnesota Wing King, McDonald’s, and Pioneer Bank.
We welcomed new members to the Chamber family: William Stangler (individual), Harry Hunt (individual), Lisa Gault (individual), The Wellness Nest, Smolder Cigar Emporium, Tech Unlimited LLC, Saint Peter TreeHouse, and Captive8 Marketing, along with a renewal from Generations Boutique as ownership changed hands. We also welcomed new Diplomats Dr. Alexis Thode of Hulsebus Chiropractic, Carrie Flanagan of True Real Estate, and Gabriela Roemhildt of Saint Peter Senior Center.
We distributed about 300 2021 door decals to members, Small Business Saturday packages to retailers and restaurants, and You’re Home in Saint Peter shop local incentive bags to new homeowners. We froze member dues at the 2020 rate to recognize many are struggling in pandemic months.
As the Tourism office, we greeted teems of visitors, administered 22 grants fueled by lodging tax dollars, and fielded numerous telephone calls and e-mails from out-of-towners with questions about events run by the Chamber and other community organizations.
The moral or story is your Chamber Board of Directors, volunteers and staff enthusiastically and creatively keep things hoppin’ to enhance the quality of life and help stimulate the local economy! We are deeply indebted to all our members for their selfless support and continually asking not what the community can do for them, but what can they do for the community.