We all got an early feel for summer in early June when temps reached nearly 100 degrees. Summer means fun in the sun and outdoor activies. At the same time, we should be mindful of heat-related illness that could mean a trip to Urgent Care or the Emergency Department. These illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do you know the difference?
Heat Stroke
• Body temp of 103 or higher
• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
• Fast, strong pulse
• Headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion
• Losing consciousness
Call 911 right away — heat stroke is a medical emergency; move the person to a cooler place, lower the temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Do not give anything to drink.
• Heat Exhaustion
• Heavy sweating
• Cold, pale, clammy skin
• Fast, weak pulse
• Nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness, dizziness, headache, fainting
Move to a cool place and loosen clothes. Sip water and put cool, wet clothes on your body to cool the temp. Get medical help if you are throwing up or your symptoms get worse.
• Heat Cramps
• Heavy sweating during intense exercise
• Muscle pain or spasms
Stop physical activity and move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, wait for cramps to go away before doing more activity. Call for medical help if cramps last more than 1 hour.