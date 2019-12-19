As a legislator from rural Minnesota, it was an honor to be named as the chair of the Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Caucus (CECC) last week. The timing of this task is evident; we are hearing from Minnesotans across the state who are demanding real solutions to climate change and moving us forward on clean energy.
Minnesota businesses are already acting on clean energy by prioritizing solar power and moving toward decarbonization. They are doing so because it makes good business and economic sense. The cost of solar and wind has dropped dramatically over the last decade, with wind energy dropping below the cost of natural gas. As a state, we should be asking ourselves ‘why aren’t we outfitting our schools and government buildings with cheaper, cleaner, and more energy efficient power?’ In 2018, solar panels were installed in the newly-built Minnesota Senate Building to help generate power and save taxpayers’ money. Other state-owned buildings such as schools would be a great place to retrofit, remodel, or build with solar.
As chair of the CECC, one of my priorities will be to help our farmers deal with the unpredictable weather effects of climate change. The University of Minnesota-Morris is conducting groundbreaking research for wind energy, biomass gasification, renewable hydrogen and ammonia, and solar-energy systems. I want to invite these and other researchers and experts to testify in the Minnesota Senate and in doing so, help us build and pass a clean energy/climate bill that benefits Minnesota agriculture and our collective future. As the chief author of Governor Walz’s clean energy bill, SF 2431, I think we have a good plan that can earn bipartisan support.
Solar and wind energy jobs provide a tremendous economic opportunity for Greater Minnesota as well. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, solar installers and wind turbine service technicians show the largest projected growth in employment — 63 percent and 57 percent respectively. The median salary of those jobs is $42,680 and $54,370; those are great paying jobs to help our rural economy. This can also boost the tax base of our rural counties. Our farmers can get additional income from hosting wind and solar on their land, at a time when they could really use it.
Transportation will play a huge role in reducing the carbon output in our state. While electric vehicles are still a small minority of the vehicles on Minnesota roads (about 1% of all new vehicle sales are electric or hybrid), their growth in use and viability are inevitable. One disincentive for potential buyers and sellers of electric cars is the lack of charging station infrastructure across the state. By improving electric car infrastructure, we can send a signal that Minnesota is ready to support more electric vehicles on our roads. This option will boost public health, save money at the pump, and add construction jobs. It would also be good news for our rural electric co-ops like BENCO and SMPPA because it will drive up the demand for electricity.
Moving clean energy initiatives forward isn’t political or partisan, it’s a conversation important to all Minnesotans. Our state has been a leader in the past and it’s time we reclaim that leadership role with aggressive, bold energy policies. But we can’t make meaningful strides if we don’t start listening to our constituents, experts, labor partners and researchers. As chair of the MN Senate DFL Clean Energy Climate caucus, I am committed to doing just that.