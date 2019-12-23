We’re smack dab in the middle of joy season. Do you feel it? Are you finding a little joy to fill you up amidst all the shopping, rushing, traveling, and gathering? I hope so. But if you, like so many, are feeling a little low on joy, I have an invitation for you.
In youth development, we talk a lot about sparks of joy. The Search Institute has used the metaphor of “sparks” to explain why some young people thrive, while others just get by. Sparks are “the interests and passions young people have within them that light a fire in their lives and express the essence of who they are and what they offer to the world.” Sparks are super special. When they are nurtured, they give purpose, focus, direction and energy. Sparks bring joy and give hope.
As a kid, I had a lot of sparks. But I find the pursuit of passions far more challenging as an adult. It’s difficult to do new things. I already feel so busy, especially this time of year, I cannot imagine doing one more thing.
The last person to ask me to explore my sparks of joy was Marie Kondo. She’s that really charming declutter expert on Netflix and author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up." She’s the one who has us pulling everything out of our closets and pondering the question “Does it spark joy?” of every worldly possession. If you get a little tingle, keep it. If no, get rid of it.
But I’m looking for real joy. Real sparks. I’m not finding a lot of joy in my closet. Author Joshua Becker said this, “There’s a big difference between tidying up your home and freeing up your life. Instead of merely sparking some joy within yourself, light a fire in the world.” Yes! That’s the joy I want.
If you need a little joy boost, too, here’s my invitation: volunteer. (That’s just what you need, right? To be more busy. Yet another commitment.) Hear me out. We have the wrong idea about volunteering. We treat it like just another thing we don’t want to do but have to do, like cutting carbs, going to work or hitting the gym.
But volunteering is super special: it actually creates great joy in your life. Scientific studies show that when you volunteer (or donate to causes you care about or help a neighbor) your brain actually lights up. It sparks your nucleus accumbens, the part of your brain that processes pleasure and reward.
Volunteering is a fantastic way to explore some of your own sparks and passions you haven’t yet explored. In 4-H, youth can explore any spark — animals, painting, community service, food, crafts, woodworking, science projects, music, and more. For every youth spark, we need caring adults who can guide and stimulate their curiosity and creativity. Minnesota 4-H State Director Jennifer Skuza calls our adult volunteers a “young person’s spark companion.” Isn’t that lovely?
If you want to spark joy — yours and others — it starts with a simple call or email. No long commitments necessary. You can start small, but you have to start. It only takes a spark.