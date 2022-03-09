The downtown departures of Godfather’s Pizza, Sticks and Stones, and Free Bird are sure attracting attention this month.
We hope the recent arrivals of The Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop, Amber Patterson Design Company, The Amber Seaver Team – Keller Williams Preferred Realty, Smolder Cigar Emporium, The Wellness Nest, St. Peter Tree House, Ouren Instruments are illustrating the glass as far more than half full.
Not so long ago, It’s About Time moved into a new space downtown, and Poshinate Kiddos grew into larger space. West & Mager Insurance and Financial Services made a similar move.
Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar and Minnesota Wing King rebolstered St. Peter’s east business scene.
At least fairly recently, River’s Edge Hospital invested $38 million into its facility, the community supported a new high school and infused millions more into existing school facilities, and Gustavus Adolphus College doubled down on a $70 expansion and remodel of Nobel Hall and broke ground on a similar financial commitment for Lund Center.
Pioneer Bank is fresh off a major remodel, Finders Keepers Thrift Store found its home in the former Genuine Amish Furniture building, and Creation Technologies is all in with a colossal multi-million-dollar expansion announced in June 2021.
A second Kwik Trip plans to start building this month and be ready to open late summer. They’re adding 65 jobs to the community, by the way. Anytime Fitness reinvested with a new building in St. Peter. 507 Baseball Academy built new, banking, like so many others, on their offerings paying dividends.
Hy-Vee, together with Starbucks, thought highly enough of this marketplace to invest here.
Thinking of business neighborhoods, one that comes to mind is the South Third Street stretch with Olita Gifts and Goods, Nicollet Café, and Third Street Tavern, which together keep the block hopping seven days per week morning, afternoon and nighttime.
Cheese and Pie Mongers, Extra Innings, Her Happy Place, Caribou Coffee, Generations, Malin Halal Meat and Grocery Store, Mary Lue’s Yarn and Ewe, Fantastic Sam’s, CCF Bank, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Papa Murphy’s have infused new energy pretty recently. So has Frey Salon, which expanded extensively to become Frey Salon and Spa just two years ago. Go! Therapy, The Capitol Room, River Nutrition, Park Row Nutrition all bet big on Saint Peter, again fairly recently, as well.
It's true, we must acknowledge, that Ben Franklin, Sugar n’ Spice Café, Burch’s Shoes, and your father’s Oldsmobile no longer grace Main, but they and countless others helped lay the foundation for today’s robust and sustainable.
We need reach back barely a decade to regale the arrivals of the first Kwik Trip, Market Wine & Spirits, Erbert and Gerbert’s, Jake’s Pizza, El Agave at the former Country Kitchen site, and La Mexicana Market with its hot food service. Contents, Chinatown, Impulse Tattoo, Cooks & Company, Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, and River Rock Coffee haven’t been here for seemingly ever but are well-grounded business pillars.
Scott has been on Main Street for 50 years at Nutter Clothing. Nutter, Swedish Kontur, and McDonald’s are as relevant today as they were in their St. Peter origins of 1922, 1962, and 1980, respectively. Note that McDonald’s cut a ribbon in July 2021 to mark the investment of its newly constructed building.
There are too many other Main Street mainstays fueling the local economy, and illustrating sustainability, to even mention here. The long-time local business succeeders are a vast category.
Fear not, St. Peter friends who are bemoaning the well-reasoned farewells of Godfather’s, Sticks and Stones and Free Bird. This business scene is buoyant, and you can bet that twinkle-eyed entrepreneurs are already casting their gaze on the opportunities seen by some as alarming vacancies. To steal the poetry of a song, and original words of Roman Stoic philosopher Seneca, every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.