Last week, the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget announced a historic $7.7 billion budget surplus for the state of Minnesota. This is basically the result of a stronger economy than we expected.
The current projection shows higher tax collections — due primarily to high corporate profits and an overall boost in earnings for individual Minnesotans. But while some Minnesotans are thriving, many others have struggled over the past two years, and it is our responsibility to use the budget surplus wisely.
Reducing the economic hardships that burden working Minnesotans is a top priority of mine as we approach the 2022 legislative session at the Minnesota Senate.
There are three steps that the Legislature must take, in order to support working Minnesotans in the coming legislative session. First, we should expeditiously pass the $250 million that has been allocated for direct payments to Minnesota’s essential frontline workers.
These nurses, paramedics, long term care facility workers and others risked their health and well-being in order to keep us safer during the pandemic. Next, we should provide funding to hospitals and health care systems to support providers in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus cases continue to increase at an alarming rate in Minnesota, putting healthcare workers under immense pressure.
Finally, many legislators feel Minnesota should implement a statewide paid family and medical leave program that will allow employees to take time off when they are sick or need to care for a loved one — without having to sacrifice a paycheck.
Over the past two years, unemployment insurance benefits have kept many Minnesotans afloat as they transitioned between jobs or were furloughed due to the spread of the coronavirus. This has produced a $1.3 billion deficit in the unemployment trust fund, and under current state law, this deficit would be paid for through a scheduled increase in business unemployment taxes.
Given the state’s enormous budget surplus, we are in a position to reduce the impact of new taxes on businesses, and we should. I’m especially interested in our small businesses who often shouldered some of the biggest burdens during the pandemic.
I look forward to discussing this issue with my colleagues at the Minnesota Senate and working towards finding common ground and ultimately strike a compromise that works for both businesses and working Minnesotans.