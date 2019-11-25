Landlords, farmers and agri-business professionals should make plans to attend one of the free, informative meetings being held across Minnesota provided by the University of Minnesota Extension. Farm land rental rates are the largest input cost the farmer has, and determining a fair farm rent agreement is a challenge in today’s economy with current low corn and soybeans prices in 2019.
Negotiating a fair rental agreement that satisfies the land owner and the farmer is a challenge. David Bau, Extension educator in ag business management, and Jason Ertl, local ag production systems Extension educator, will provide several ways to approach this topic; by examples, fact sheets and worksheets to determine a fair farm land rental rate for both parties. Data collected from the 2019-20 Nicollet County Land Rent Survey will also be available; this survey was circulated to Nicollet County residents earlier in the fall and can be used to observe rental rate trends on county and township levels.
Topics covered at the meetings will include local historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, current farmland values and sales, and a worksheet that will help determine a fair rental agreement. Input costs for 2019 will be presented along with current 2019 corn and soybean prices. Worksheets will examine 2020 costs and what is affordable rent that a farmer will be able to pay in 2020, the rate of return to the landlord at current market values and examine flexible rental agreements.
Make plans to attend one of these events now! Meetings will be held locally in:
● Gaylord-November 26th, 2019-9:30am, Sibley County Service Center-Sibley Room, 111 8th St West, Gaylord, MN 55334
● Mankato-December 2nd, 2019-1:30pm, Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse-3rd Floor Conference Room, 204 South 5th Street, Mankato, MN 56002
● LeCenter-December 2nd, 2019-9:30am, LeSueur County Fairgrounds-4-H Building, HWY 99, Le Center, MN 56057
● St. Peter-December 19th, 2019-9:30am & 1:30pm, Health & Human Service Building-River Room-Basement 622 Front St., St. Peter, MN 56082
For a complete list of meeting dates in Minnesota visit the “Upcoming Workshop Calendar” on the Extension Agricultural Business Management Website: z.umn.edu/abm. Contact the Nicollet County Extension Office at 507-934-7828 or the Sibley County Extension Office at 507-237-4100 if you have additional questions about the workshops or land rental rates.