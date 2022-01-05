January marks the 18th Annual National Stalking Awareness Month. According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center (SPARC), stalking impacts more than one in six women and one in 17 men in the United States during their lifetime. While people of all genders can experience stalking, women are more likely to experience stalking, and the majority of victims identify their stalkers as male.
Assault or property damage are easy crimes to identify. Stalking, on the other hand, is not as easy to identify. Stalking is not just one incident, phone call, or message. Stalking is a pattern of behavior, directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear for the person’s safety or the safety of others; or to suffer substantial emotional distress.
Stalking can include a wide variety of behaviors, and it can happen through technology, in person, or both. Most stalking behaviors fall under one of four categories: surveillance, life invasion, interference, and intimidation. Some stalking behaviors might be crimes in and of themselves – such as breaking a window or slashing a tire. Other stalking behaviors – such as leaving a note on a car or sending flowers – would not be recognized as stalking by outsiders, but can cause considerable fear and anxiety to a stalking victim.
The term “stalking” has been used casually in the media and in our everyday lives. A statement such as “I was stalking you on Facebook and saw the pictures of your vacation!” minimizes the term “stalking”. In movies and television, stalkers have been portrayed as secret admirers, or as hopeless romantics with good intentions. For the target of the stalking, the behavior can be terrorizing and life-changing.
Stalking is often unnamed and is under-reported – meaning that victims do not report what they are experiencing to law enforcement. Many individuals, including family members, service providers, the general public, and the victims themselves, underestimate the dangers of stalking. Stalking victims will reach out to friends or family members first before seeking additional help. That person’s response can make a difference. If the victim feels validated, they are more likely to seek additional help from law enforcement, victim service providers, or other community resources.
Stalking is not the victim’s fault, as there is nothing they did or did not do that validates a stalker’s behavior. If a friend or family member comes to you with concerns that they are being stalked, validate their feelings and help them understand the need to document every instance of behavior. Please encourage them to make a safety plan. You can make a difference for that individual.
As a community, we can help bring awareness to stalking by not normalizing it. Casual use of the term “stalking” dilutes the meaning. Looking at a friend’s photo on social media is not stalking. We can also stop minimizing or downplaying it. Stalking is not unrequited love, awkward, a little weird, harmless, or romantic. Stalking is criminal, dramatic, and dangerous.
If you or someone you know is being stalked, contact your local law enforcement agency. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For more information about stalking and National Stalking Awareness Month, please visit coercivecontrol.org or stalkingawareness.org.