Have you noticed that people seem to be driving a lot faster on our roadways lately? It is not just your imagination.
We all saw the significant reduction in traffic while the Stay At Home Orders were in place. While the traffic count decreased, the speeds increased. The number of people cited for dangerously high rates of speed during the Stay at Home Orders is alarming. From April 1 to May 21, 2020, the Minnesota State Patrol pulled over 232 drivers for driving over 100 mph. During that same period in 2019, the Minnesota State Patrol cited 93 drivers for driving over 100 mph.
An individual traveling at high rates of speed has a reduced response time to avoid a crash and a greater potential to lose control of the vehicle. The number of fatal crashes also increased even though the number of people driving plummeted. From March 16 to May 31, 2020, there were 61 fatal crashes (67 fatalities) on Minnesota’s roadways. Compare this number to the 52 fatal crashes (55 fatalities) for that same timeframe in 2019. Both numbers are too high and the loss too great. There will be enhanced speed enforcement until July 19.
Along with speeding, distracted driving continues to be a leading contributor to crashes. In 2019, distracted driving contributed to 3,279 injuries and 32 fatalities on Minnesota roads. However, the number of distracted driving-related crashes is likely higher due to challenges to confirm distraction as a contributing factor in the crash. Minnesota’s hands-free cell phone law went into effect on August 1, 2019. In the first nine months under the new law, 16,405 drivers received citations for violating the hands-free law.
While the phone is the most often cited type of distraction, distractions of any kind while driving can be deadly. Distractions include eating, drinking, changing the radio station, adjusting the heat or air conditioning, programming an address into the GPS, dealing with rowdy children, or even daydreaming. These distractions can take your eyes off the road, take your hands off the wheel, and take your focus away from driving. It only takes five seconds to travel the length of a football field while traveling at 55 mph. Driving deserves total focus.
We all have cabin fever after spending two months at home. While we are doing what we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy in the wake of COVID-19, we should also make sure we stay safe by driving smart and avoiding distractions. If you are a passenger in a car where someone is driving too fast or is distracted, speak up.
It is better to have the driver upset with you and arrive at your destination safely than to not arrive at all. Those that drive too fast or while distracted generally do not set out to seriously injure or kill someone. This lack of intent brings little comfort to a family whose lives are changed due to a speed or distracted driving crash. Thank you to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety for providing the statistics for this article.