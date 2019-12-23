Hello everyone. We last touched base on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15, where we talked about the other two R's of reduce and reuse, recycling your holidays and taking a zero waste challenge … Yeah, I know, let’s save that one for a New Year’s Resolution.
Well, I’m here to tell you that there is hope for the holidays and the importance of the Three R’s … No, not the three Wise men; that’s a different story … But it is wise to be mindful of and put into practice all 3 R’s.
Americans, on average, create 4.5 pounds of waste per person per day and only 1.5 pounds of that is recycled. So when we practice waste reduction of products, like buying in bulk or buying edible goods, like Munch Bowls, which are new products that are designed to replace a plastic container — we reduce plastic waste. Food containers are usually No. 4 plastic and not currently recyclable.
Reuse — how about regifting; my family does it and so do lots of other folks. There’s nothing like getting a gently used pair of Columbia winter boots from an older sibling or cousin as the teenagers go through sizes quicker than they can wear them out. The thrift stores seem to be doing great these days and are a big part of our circular economy; this is a new buzz word these days and we will discuss it more in a later article.
So when we practice reduce and reuse on the front end of recycling, it can sometimes create exponential success in our recycling actions or a higher recycling percentage of the 4.5 pounds of waste we create per day.
Before we get to the hope in this story, let’s remember our backbone is stronger than our wishbone, and we need to stick to the basics of recycling that we discussed in past articles. We need to arm ourselves with the best most current information available.
Alas, I bring you good tidings of joy, wonder and hope. The joy is that glass is still in demand. I recently attended a glass summit in the Twin Cities, and we are lucky to have just the right mix of great location, innovation and end markets. Our MRF’s take our recycling form our haulers; they sort out the glass and send on to Strategic Materials in St. Paul, who sorts it in more detail and the finished product goes to Anchor Glass in Shakopee to remake into your favorite beverage bottle. The wonder is the innovation the MRFs have with optical eye sensors that sort out the glass by color and the artificial intelligence robots that separate the good and bad plastics.
The hope is that Congress passes its new recycling legislation which is currently being discussed. The hope is also in our holiday light recycling programs — we now have collection sites in most of our cities in Sibley, Le Sueur and Nicollet counties. Your old holiday lights do not go in the trash, as they have value, or in your recycling bin, as they become tanglers. So they need to go to a special place that takes holiday lights; please contact us to find a location nearest you. The hope is also in new innovations, like Ford partnering with McDonald's and using its coffee chaff waste to make parts in its headlights assembly.
I recently had the good fortune of being invited by a local Church group to discuss the dos & don’ts of recycling, and I see lots of hope and hard work in that group. Everyone there had that recycling passion and wanted to make sure they were doing the right things. The best thing about this meeting was getting their feedback, which is very valuable to me to make sure I’m getting good information out and running the programs that meet their needs.
So there’s lots of hope and hard work yet to be done by all of us. I have to confess, to me, the holiday season is all about the yummy treats and food, so with that said, “Recycling can be like sausage making: you put good stuff in, you get good stuff out."
Enjoy your holidays and recycling. For more recycling information, visit us at the Tri-County Solid Waste Facebook page.