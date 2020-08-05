The initial reaction of students to the cancellation of in-person classes in March ranged from initial excitement of having an unexpected “break” from class to great sadness.
As the “break” continued, many children began to realize how much they missed attending school in person. However, some children felt relief as it gave them a break from the bullying they experienced while at school. As we prepare to send our children back to learning, these children may be dreading returning to the classroom with the students who bullied them.
Some individuals may think that name calling and teasing is a part of growing up. While children can and do tease each other, bullying is a step above “name-calling and teasing”. Stopbullying.gov defines bullying as “unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time.”
Bullying can involve verbal bullying (teasing, name-calling, taunts), social bullying (leaving someone out on purpose, spreading rumors), and physical bullying (hitting, tripping, kicking). Bullying can be done in person or through technology. Bullies may use all three forms of bullying against their target over time.
Children are not likely to tell adults they are being bullied. While children may not come out and say they are being bullied, there are some warning signs. These warning signs can include unexplained injuries, frequent headaches or stomachaches, difficulty sleeping, changes in eating habits, declining grades, not wanting to go to school, sudden loss of friends, avoiding social situations they once enjoyed, feeling helpless, decreased self-esteem, or self-destructive behaviors (running away from home, threatened or actual self-harm, talk about suicide).
If you see these signs in your child, take action by talking with your child, teachers, and others involved in your child’s life to find the cause of the change in behavior. A change in a child’s behavior should serve as a red flag to look for the cause of the change.
If your child is being bullied, listen to them in a non-judgmental way. Talk with your child to brainstorm ways to address it together. Also, talk to your child’s teachers, school counselor, and/or principal about what your child feels is happening. The teachers may not know the behavior is happening. You may also want to seek additional counseling or mental health services outside of the school. This can give your child a safe space to talk through their feelings.
Here are some additional tips we can take to try to prevent bullying:
• Even if your child is not being bullied, talk with them about bullying. Help them understand what bullying is, why it is unacceptable, and how they should react if they are bullied or witness someone being bullied.
• Be involved in your children’s lives. Keep an open dialogue with them, know with whom they are hanging out, know their teachers, and keep updated on school activities. Monitor your child’s social media accounts and messages.
• Encourage children to do what they love. Being involved in activities they enjoy doing can boost their confidence and help them make friends. This can help protect them from bullying behavior.
• Model how to treat others with respect and kindness. These are stressful times for everyone. It might be easier to slip into a negative mode when talking about people in front of our children. Children are watching how we react to people and situations. If we treat others with respect, especially when we do not agree with them or the situation, our children are more likely to react the same way.
We cannot turn our backs to bullying or excuse the conduct as normal childhood behavior. If we respond quickly and consistently to bullying behavior, it sends a message that bullying is not acceptable. For additional tips and resources on talking to your children about bullying, visit stopbullying.gov.