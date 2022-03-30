Rosalio Anchondo was wrongfully accused and charged with the most serious of sexual assault offenses. He was deprived of his liberty, his family, his home, and unsupervised contact with his children. He had to pay significant monetary bail. He lost his employment. He is one more indigent person of color whose life was destroyed by investigative and prosecutorial incompetence and unchecked arrogance.
The Nicollet County Attorney’s Office finally dismissed its serious charges against our client one week before the trial was set to begin. With this case, the Nicollet County Attorney’s Office displayed that they are an example of the systemic problems within the criminal (in)justice system. The overreaching power of the police and the prosecutor irreversibly affected our client’s life with no accountability.
There were obvious red flags from the onset of the case that the accusations were grossly unbelievable. But rather than looking at the claims under the lens of objectivity, the investigation went out of its way to match up the accuser’s inconsistent version of events. There was no thought as to whether the accuser’s version of events was realistic. Instead, the investigators interviewed the accuser five different times and voiced their opinions when things did not make sense so that the accuser’s statements could be cleaned up to better fit the narrative.
For example, the accuser claimed the sexual assaults happened monthly, weekly, and daily, including at her home, with sisters and stepmother being present. The accuser said they screamed for help. However, the investigators neglected to speak to some of the sisters to go through the alleged events and try to corroborate (or disprove) the claims. When the police spoke to the step mother and one sister, they asked few questions and did not delve into the specific alleged events.
In another absurd key piece of the State’s case, the accuser alleged their adult boyfriend hid in a bedroom closet while the accuser was being sexually assaulted by our client. The adult boyfriend did not call 911 and did not report the assault anytime after. The accuser did not report this assault until the second, unrecorded interview. The boyfriend’s response after the alleged assault was to hug the accuser. This witness was used by the State to justify the criminal charges.
The accuser made a prior sexual assault allegation to a para-professional and teacher years before. The next day the accuser admitted to the teacher that the claim was false, without Mr. Anchondo even being aware that a claim of sexual assault had been made. A social worker intervened, and confirmed the claim was false and thoroughly discussed the reasons for the false claim. But in 2021, the accuser claimed it was true and the State included it in the criminal charges against Mr. Anchondo, ignoring how much that story had changed or that it had been recanted. The criminal Complaint the prosecutor wrote to start these charges did not mention that the accuser had previously admitted to lying about this.
This investigation was grossly incompetent. When DNA testing was completed and did not support the State’s case, the defense questioned law enforcement’s methods and the prosecution’s decision-making process, prosecution accused the defense of attempting to impede the seven month “completed investigation” and of intimidating a witness. That witness is the chief of police, a lead investigator on this case. His response was that it was up to the system to determine who is not being honest, as if he had no responsibility.
Mr. Anchondo has been forced to live under the weight of these charges for nine months. He will never get that time back with his family. None of this can be undone. The unnecessary harm to him and his family is irreparable.