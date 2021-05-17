June 2021 will mark three years since a private ministry purchased and donated the former St. Peter Motel to Partners for Housing (P4H).
Earlier in 2018, a ministry group had a vision to impact homelessness and reached out to the Greater Mankato Area United Way (GMAUW) to explore options. GMAUW made the connection between the anonymous donors and P4H. The organization, which up to that point had operated two emergency homeless shelters in Mankato, took incremental steps toward converting the motel into its first shelter outside of Blue Earth County.
For the first 16 months, P4H maintained the motel model, welcoming guests for overnight, weekly or long-term stays, while preparing rooms for future occupancy by single women or small families with children facing homelessness.
On Oct. 1, 2019, with federal grant funding, P4H opened the motel under its new name, Union Street Place (USP), and dedicated half of the motel’s 14 rooms as emergency shelter in Building 1, while still housing lower-income renters in Building 2 on a monthly basis. The rental income allowed P4H to maintain upkeep and make some improvements to the facility.
In June 2020, state grant funding for nonprofit COVID-relief enabled P4H to convert completely to shelter rooms.
Up to this point, rooms each had a dorm-sized refrigerator and microwave with which families could prepare meals. Converting to 100% shelter last year brought a need for a larger commons area for an increased number of guests. Nicollet County provided COVID-relief funds, combined with grant funding from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless, as well as private donations, to pay for supplies and licensed labor to create the area. Local businesses willingly stepped up to help, most notably MEI – Total Elevator Solutions, which diverted a portion of its workforce to convert the shared laundry room and much of the garage into the new commons area. Bellisimo Paint and Coatings also provided staff to paint the space with donated paint. Once finished, the space will allow shelter families to meet with staff for programming, prepare meals in a full kitchen, and perform job searches on a shared computer.
Over the past three years, countless volunteers, church groups and area businesses have provided services to do yardwork, clean, paint, and renovate. USP has also received many donations to outfit rooms and purchase necessities for the guests.
“We could not have come this far without the help of every person or organization who stepped up. For that we are grateful!” stated Jen Theneman, P4H’s Executive Director. Theneman added that several Saint Peter churches have raised funds to install a children’s swing set, playhouse and sandbox later this month.
“What was a fantastic vision several years ago, has come together into a really special place due to the generosity of the St Peter community. It has truly taken a village to make this shelter come to fruition,” Theneman continued. “We are pleased to be able to offer hope and help to our neighbors, and our goal is to walk with them on a path toward housing stability.”
Guests are typically allowed to stay in P4H’s shelter for up to 90 days while they work to overcome barriers that have prevented them from achieving stable housing. During the COVID crisis, P4H extended guest stays to give adequate time for job searches and to find other housing options.
Partners for Housing’s mission is to guide individuals and families toward housing stability. Women and families seeking housing are encouraged to fill out an application at partnersforhousing.org. To become involved with their programs or to donate, please contact 507-387-2115 or visit the website listed above.