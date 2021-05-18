“These days are paving the road for our brighter future.”
Fifteen months ago, I added these words of encouragement to the signature of my email documents. Although at that time none of us could have predicted we would still be impacted by a global pandemic as we enter the summer months a year later, these words offered hope as we looked to “Keep on Keeping on” in a time when our personal freedoms and normal routines were being abruptly interrupted.
For those of us who have been around a while, the pandemic has forced us to alter our lives in ways the Tornado of ‘98, Vietnam War, Cold War and World War II brought sudden and unwelcomed interruptions to our “Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness.” The pandemic, like all of these occurrences, has brought sadness and great loss, including the loss of our loved ones. These life changing times also strengthened our resolve and introduced changes which would forever strengthen us as a community and country. Already we are seeing historic change in education which will forever increase the opportunities for our students and the methods in which they learn.
In 1436 Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press, the single most important invention in our history. The printing press provided the common individual with the same opportunity to obtain knowledge as only the wealthy landowners and the church had for thousands of years. The printing press brought equity to the 99% who previously could only rely on the privileged who were provided an education and ability to read to “tell” them what documents or books said.
The pandemic has put us in a moment which will match the impact the printing press had on enlightening the world. This year, for the first time ever, every student in the St. Peter School District had a personal device to use in class when classes were in session and at home when learning had to be done remotely.
For students who did not have access to the internet, the school district was provided funds from the state of Minnesota and federal government to purchase hot spots to send home with students to ensure all of our students had equal access to the educational opportunities taking place online. Currently, the Minnesota Legislature is pushing now, more than ever, to provide broadband access to all students and citizens in rural areas around the state. Rural broadband has been a topic for many years but the inequities of internet access have become glaring. It appears rural Minnesota will finally see equal access to internet access thanks to the struggles of the pandemic.
There are many social and economic barriers which can limit a student’s ability to learn. Providing all of our students equal access to learning is a priority for all of us in the St. Peter school district. While computers, electronic devices and access to the internet will not resolve all barriers which interrupt learning, the St. Peter Public Schools are providing all St. Peter students equal access to high quality education regardless of their economic status.
As we near the end of the pandemic, we are at the forefront of providing all of our learners with a brighter future.