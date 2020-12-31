Aw, New Year’s. This is that time we take a deep breath and dust off those annual resolutions to give them yet another try for yet another year.
You know the ones: get healthy, save money, get organized, and spend more quality time with the family. Every year we collectively embrace this moment of looking forward to a brighter, better future. It’s the sweet illusion that we get to start fresh each year.
Especially this year. Everywhere you turn it seems people are excited (in that desperate way) to say good riddance to this past year. Television commercials, social media posts, friends, and storefront signs are impolitely telling 2020 to be done already. I get it. There’s something to be said for moving on and leaving the past behind, especially in a year like this. But the message that there’s nothing worth remembering from 2020 couldn’t be farther from the truth.
No doubt it’s been hard. Harder for some than others. For many young people, this year is either the hardest they’ve ever experienced or it’s part of a list of hard things they are already trying to manage. Instead of just tossing off the year as a total loss, you can help youth reflect on the things they have learned and how they have grown stronger. Reflection is a practice, backed by research, which allows someone to not just learn, but grow from their learning experience and deepen their learning each time they try to keep learning.
You, too, may want to take a few moments as 2020 passes into the history books for some reflection time. Try these questions with the young people in your life and help them find the beautiful, bright nuggets of learning nestled in the last 12 months:
• What is something we did this year that you want to remember for the rest of your life?
• What is something you accomplished this year that you are proud of?
• What was the nicest thing someone did for you this year?
• What was the most challenging part of this year for you? How did you handle it?
• What is one thing you did to feel better in 2020 that you want to keep doing?
• What do you want to bring forward into the next year?
In youth development (and especially in 4-H youth development) reflection is part of the experiential learning model we use in our programming. This is the circular Do, Learn, Reflect, Apply (Repeat) model. We’ve all heard the saying that you learn more from your mistakes than your successes. That may be true, especially if you take the time to reflect on what you’ve learned and how you’ll apply it next time.
Practicing reflection also leads to resilience, a quality we want for all our children. Resilience allows them to keep trying and have the self-confidence to not give up when things get hard. We may all be better off with some reflection and resilience — instead of those resolutions and spirited farewells — to face whatever comes in 2021.
Happy new year and happy reflecting.