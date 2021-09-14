Greetings from South Elementary! With nearly two weeks of school completed, we are quickly setting into a routine.
Thanks to a generous grant donation, we have created three new child centered spaces within our building called our imagination stations. We recognize the importance of play in the lives of our students and these new areas have helped us prioritize this value.
These rooms are filled with many new and exciting items that encourage our students to explore, create, play, communicate and engage with one another. The imagination station items include sensory motor items, building materials, art supplies, and new toys. In addition to our outdoor recess time, our kindergarten and first grade classrooms rotate through these indoor spaces on a daily basis. They are a great extension of the physical education,art, music, and STEAM programming that we also offer at South.
As educators, our primary goal is to prepare our students to live independently and to successfully interact with the world in which they live. South Elementary’s role is key in laying foundational groundwork for this to happen. So what exactly does this look like at this early level you might ask? Here are just a few simple examples of ways that South Elementary facilitates learning that directly align to their future success:
● To develop communicators, we will work to make sure that our students acquire and are able to apply the skills of reading, writing, speaking and listening. Our commitment to best practices and use of strong curriculum options places an emphasis on learning for all students.
● Critical thinking and problem solving will be reinforced through opportunities to use inquiry based learning in our STEAM programing. It is through this exploration that they will gather and use information to draw conclusions and test theories out. The learning is centered on the process rather than on the outcome.
● To foster creativity and innovation, we will learn about our world through the arts and encourage our students to question, evaluate & stretch their imaginations as they search for answers.
● Collaboration will be facilitated by allowing students to work with their peers for a common cause.
● Well-being and resilience will be strengthened through securing knowledge on healthy living and positive life choices, as well as through the development of a growth mindset.
● Lastly, the development of civil mindedness comes through understanding of diverse cultures and celebrating our individual uniqueness and how to best use our gifts within our community.
Although our students may be only ages 5-7 years of age, these examples are just a snapshot of the many ways that we will continue to provide our students with the necessary skills to maneuver through an ever changing world.