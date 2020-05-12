As Minnesota enters the two-month milestone of grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, each day seems to highlight not only the struggles our community faces, but also the ways in which we’re continuing to look out for our neighbors and remain resilient during these turbulent times.
On the dark days, the ones where I learn about the closure of another local business or the struggles of a family trying to pay their mortgage, I’m thankful for the spirit of those in our community that are doing what they can to bind us together while we spend so much time apart.
The governor's extension of the “Stay at Home” order to May 18 was far from ideal. I've come to realize that nothing with COVID-19 has been ideal, but it continues to be necessary. Our combined efforts and struggles have flattened the curve and slowed the spread of the coronavirus in our state, far better than others.
We’ve allowed Minnesota to become a leader in this fight, and soon the landmark testing strategy announcement will allow us to complete up to 20,000 tests a day and test every symptomatic Minnesotan. The precious time we’ve bought has built-up hospital capacity and finalized a lease on an alternate care site to make sure that all Minnesotans who need care can receive it. We’ve also been able to acquire more personal protective equipment to protect our front-line workers. It can be hard to see from the isolation of our homes, but what we’re doing is working, and it’s saving lives.
Through our work in the Minnesota Legislature and additional Executive Orders from Gov. Tim Walz, we’re continuing to find ways Minnesota’s businesses can operate in some form without risking the health and safety of customers. Blanket decisions at the onset of the virus were necessary, but now, with the guidance of public health professionals, some common-sense solutions and exemptions have been implemented, and the goal is for many more to come.
Many in our community have been supporting local restaurants through delivery and takeout, and now that same option is available for our public-facing retail stores. State parks and trails are open, as are golf courses, outdoor shooting ranges, and now the fishing opener has come and gone. It looks like the warm weather is finally here, and Minnesotans are encouraged to stretch their legs and get outside - while adhering to social distancing measures of course.
I know for many, the ability to go to a park or support a business through takeout can feel pretty empty as they deal with the financial uncertainty this pandemic has caused, to say nothing of the mental stress this has been put on all of us. For those that don’t yet have the ability to get back to work, or open their business, I highly recommend that you apply for Minnesota’s unemployment insurance if you haven’t done that yet. As a result of the federal CARES Act, we’re able to offer these benefits to self-employed and contract workers as well. My colleagues and I in the Minnesota Legislature have passed 5 different legislative packages to aid Minnesotans during this tremendously difficult time.
There’s a lot that we still need to do to address the issues that we’re facing right now, but we also need to look to the not so distant future, and the complications that our state could potentially face during the 2020 election. Minnesotans hold the right to vote in incredibly high regard, just as we do the health and well-being of our neighbors, which is why we passed legislation to ensure a safe August primary and the November election as COVID-19 will still be impacting our communities. We can hope for the best, but we need to plan for the worst so as to not jeopardize the voting ability of every eligible Minnesotan.
As I work on this and other issues related to COVID-19, please continue to reach out with your input. I’m no longer taking in-person meetings and our committee hearings have ended for the session, but the public’s involvement in our legislative work remains crucial.
For any questions, comments, or concerns, you can best reach me at rep.jeff.brand@house.mn. We might not be in the same boat, however we are all faced with the same storm. We’re going to get through this together.