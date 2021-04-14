If you’re like me, you’ve been dreaming of summer for a while! Thankfully, it’s right around the corner, and a sure sign of it is the Summer Community & Family Education/Recreation & Leisure Services Brochure. You’ll find a variety of classes, events, and activities designed for all ages.
Engage your child’s creativity in art opportunities, like virtual drawing classes with Young Rembrandts or the in-person sPARK Creativity Mobile Art Studio, which offers free classes at area parks and outdoor locations.
Prairie Fire Theater is back with a production of Beauty & the Beast. Cast parts include Beauty, her vain sisters, her sweet siblings Claire, Jules, and Jacques, the servants – Doctor, Cook, Maid, Gardener, Major and Minor, the Gargoyles, and the Prince. Rehearsals begin Monday, Aug. 9, and are recommended for children who have completed third grade on up. The performances are scheduled for Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.
For those who enjoy music, we have Beginning Band Lessons, Summer Band Workshop, Piano Lessons and Voice Lessons.
Tech Academy by Computer Explorers returns with in-person tech workshops. Learn to create custom armor, items, and blocks in the Java Mindcraft Modding class. Create your own versions of Mario Kart, Pokémon Pong, and Sonic Frogger in the Nintendo Game Coding Class. Designed by MIT Experts, the Star Wars Robotic Builders class teaches students about simple machines, engineering, programming, and more.
Saints Overtime childcare will operate Monday-Friday, Jun. 1 – Aug. 20 at North Elementary. We have games, crafts, toys, and activities that will keep kids busy the whole summer.
The summer brochure also has plenty of things for adults to do. You can strengthen your core in a yoga class, learn how to increase energy with proper nutrition, and decrease back pain through hip mobility exercises.
From writing to bookbinding to developing a wardrobe that makes you feel good, to weaving classes, the Arts Center of Saint Peter has an array of options to get your creative juices flowing.
Learn about diversity, equity, and inclusion through virtual classes like Let’s Talk About Race, Minnesota Not Nice: The History of Racism on The Prairie, Microaggressions in The Workplace, When Good People Behave Badly, and Equity & Art.
View the remaining films from this year’s Films on Thursdays with the Nicollet County Historical Society in the comfort of your home. Look for the links to Arrival: Finding Home and two episodes from KMSQ’s Off 90 programs. Afterward, let us know what you thought of the films on our Facebook page @StPeterCommunityEd.
