To editor:
I am proud to endorse Bill Soderlund for St. Peter School Board. I have been privileged to work with Bill on several community initiatives, seeing firsthand how he cares deeply about our community and works to improve the lives of others. Bill values transparency, collaboration and compassion when addressing challenges and is focused on finding sustainable solutions. He works to improve our community today while building a strong foundation for future generations.
Barb Kaus, United Way President
North Mankato