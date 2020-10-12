First and foremost, be careful out there.
“Shop Safely in Saint Peter” is the message the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce has been sending since early August, amplified by promotional dollars from the city of St. Peter’s Economic Development Authority.
We, like some leaders, think the goal these days is to balance “stop the spread” with “let the economy run, baby.” Our medical professionals need us to acknowledge, and make decisions based upon, the fact that we’re in a pandemic. Our businesses need our support, not only for their own livelihoods but also for the reality they pay a great share of the taxes that fuel our essential services.
We’ve partnered with newspapers, radio and TV to get the message out.
Social media is unscientific, and fun to laugh at. Seeing our message on Facebook, more than 2,000 peeps have clicked “like” to it, 88 have loved it, and eight have clicked the “wow” emoji. No angry face emojis. There have been 64 comments, mostly positive.
Here’s a comment that caught our attention in the Shop Safely post: “Are the mask Nazis on duty? Or, are you an open city?”
Our response: “Some shoppers are just a hair outside our target market with the Shop Safely in St. Peter campaign :). We are trying to reach the peeps who are willing to take visible steps to keep themselves, other shoppers and stores' employees as safe as reasonably possible. We get that there are differing attitudes out there, and it's all good.”
We hope you have gotten to MarketFest, which is dozens of vendor tents in the open air experience on second and fourth Saturdays of August, September and October.
We hope you got to the Chamber Diplomats “Stick-Togetherness” drive through, and to the Nicollet County Historical Society’s Shadows at the Crossing walks.
We hope you’ll get to the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Holiday Market through Dec. 23, Second Story Comedy’s show outside Shoreland Country Club on Oct. 17, the Nicollet County Trail Association’s Mill Pond Haunted Drive Thru the next two weekends, the American Legion’s All American Curbside Meal on Oct. 24, Go! Therapy’s Scarecrow Contest along Sunrise Drive Oct. 26-31, and other events designed with your safety in mind.
Local stores, restaurants and businesses have taken steps to reduce risks. They are doing an awesome job. Check it out! Help stop the spread while keeping the local economy flowing.