April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is a time to reflect on the children in our lives and think about how we, individually and collectively, can make a positive difference in the life of a child.
Child abuse is often unseen, because it can be deeper than the physical injuries most associate with child abuse. Child abuse also includes sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect. All abusive behavior cannot be seen, but it can do so much damage to a child. At least one in seven children will be a victim of some form of child abuse. Unfortunately, the majority of child abuse cases go unreported.
Physical Abuse, Emotional Abuse, and Neglect: This abuse can include hitting, shaking, shaming, rejection, threatening, and failing to provide basic needs (housing, food, clothing, education or medical care). Children whose caregivers are under a lot of stress experience physical or emotional abuse or neglect at a higher rate than children whose caregivers are not under a lot of stress.
Sexual Abuse: Children, from an early age, are taught “stranger danger”, or to not get into a vehicle with someone they do not know. While we should still teach children about stranger safety, most children who are sexually abused know their perpetrator. The statistics are staggering. At least one in ten children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. An estimated 90% of these victims know their perpetrator (either a family member or family friend). Nearly 70% of all reported sexual assaults occur to children 17 and under. However, only 38% of child victims report the abuse.
When children are exposed to chronic abuse, it can have a lifelong impact on their development. Children who experience abuse can have impaired social-emotional skills, increased anxiety, delayed brain development, post-traumatic stress disorder, and have learning, attention, and memory difficulties. These difficulties can follow the child into adulthood, affecting everything from relationships to careers.
Outside of unexplained bruises, injuries, or broken bones, it is not always easy to recognize the signs of abuse. Some signs of child abuse can include, but not be limited to: Withdrawal from friends or other activities, changes in behavior (aggression or depression), new difficulties in school not previously present, changes in eating or sleeping habits, self-injurious behaviors, insufficient clothing or medical care, abnormal sexual knowledge or behaviors, or begging for or stealing food.
Parenting is a tough job, and parents are not expected to know everything. This last year has brought about much stress, anxiety, and change. Parents have experienced stressors unlike anything previously experienced. It is important for parents to take time for self-care. If you need help, do not hesitate to ask for that help, as it is available. Reach out to friends and relatives, and if a parent reaches out to you for help, please provide that help or connect the parent with someone who can help.
It is always helpful to connect with families who have children of similar ages by enrolling in early childhood parenting classes. Talk with your child’s doctor about any behavioral or developmental concerns you may have about your child. Nicollet County also has a list of local resources available on our website, co.nicollet.mn.us. If home is not a safe place to be, services can also be reached through the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) by calling their 24-hour Crisis Line at 1-800-477-0466 or text line of 507-223-4200.
If you believe a child is being abused or neglected, you can report that concern to Nicollet County Health and Human Services at 507-934-8559; or if a child is in immediate danger, call 911. While it is important to identify a child who may be experiencing abuse, it is equally important to be a support to a family who may be struggling. If you know of a family struggling with stress and other challenges, please consider reaching out to that family. There are resources available to help families to reduce the stress in their lives. We need to continue to work together to improve the lives of all children.
Information for this article obtained from childwelfare.gov, and the Minnesota Children’s Alliance at minnesotachildrensalliance.org.