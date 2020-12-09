Everyone can show her or his support for local businesses by owning and wearing a St. Peter Strong shirt.
There are just a few days remaining to get one. We highly encourage going to the webstore at St. to check out styles and colors.
Here’s the greatest part: When you buy a shirt or sweatshirt, you easily and enjoyably designate which business to dedicate fundraising dollars. Every t-shirt sold triggers $10 to flow to businesses, while $15 from a sweatshirt purchase directly helps a business.
Jay at Visual Identity Vault, and formerly 4 the Team which still has a presence in St. Peter, got the ball rolling on this. They raised about $10,000 for Martin County businesses earlier in the year and knew it could work here too.
It has been a challenging year for businesses as they try to slow the spread of COVID and, at the same time, hang onto their livelihoods. In many cases, revenues have been way down, and they have had to furlough, lay off or let go employees while cutting other expenses.
We need our local businesses to buoy in the storm. They are the life blood. Buying a St. Peter Strong shirt puts a few dollars in their pockets while offering them a morale boost.
Since 1918, the St. Peter Chamber has been about promoting businesses in ways to help them sell more goods and services, connecting their leaders with other leaders and advocating on their behalf.
The same has been true in 2020, but being as visible – with projects like St. Peter Strong – is a different game that it is with fun times like the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park. Every year we work behind the scenes on programs that promote, connect and advocate.
Some have said we should bring back “SPINGO” on Facebook Live. We sure had fun with that in April, May and June.
We’re looking for every opportunity to, as the Chamber mission statement proclaims, stimulate the local economy and enhance quality of life. One of the big ones recently has been partnering with St. Peter Economic Development Authority by splashing $10,000 of advertising on the community to help attract visitors, and residents, to spend dollars on goods and services locally. We’re still calling the campaign “Shop Safely in Saint Peter”.
St. Peter Strong is an effective, COVID-safe, fun way for us to promote, connect and advocate, and your buying shirts to support businesses is greatly appreciated as we are all in the same storm but very different boats!