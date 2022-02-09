Thanks, everyone, for getting into the spirit of St. Peter Winterfest!
Judging by the great numbers of residents and visitors showing enthusiasm, 2022 is off to a good start with activity and energy in the community.
Every Chamber of Commerce looks for ways to translate those tangibles and intangibles into economic activity and overall quality of life.
The Herald was again awesome with posting Medallion Hunt clues, and, like every year, there were hunters in the parks and in armchairs. We call the person who hides the Medallion and writes the clues the “Medallion Rapscallion.” The Rapscallion was exceptionally clever this time around.
In clues No. 1 through 4, important words included “Kansas,” “McCoy,” and “Memphis”. Hunters who Googled those words together saw a song from 1927 titled “When the Levee Breaks” by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie. “Levee” meant Levee Park, and later references to the Pearly Gates and Chamber reinforced it. Clue words like “Trees” and “path” guided hunters to the southeast corner of the park. One of the most clever clue words this year was “gait”. It reinforced the Pearly Gates park, but it also referred to the horseshoes pits, which are only 20 or so steps from where the Medallion was hidden.
Congratulations to medallion finders Gavin Grochow and Cole McCarthy, who together found the medallion also in 2017 in Jefferson Park.
Congratulations also to Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange, area law enforcement, the jumpers, volunteers, and everyone else who had a hand in the 2022 Saint Peter Polar Plunge at Hallett’s Pond last weekend.
According to the Minnesota Special Olympics website, the Saint Peter event raised $75,441 thanks to 281 plungers. They mightily surpassed the goal of $60,000.
This was the 16th year for the Polar Plunge in Saint Peter, and Sheriff Lange has made the splash, literally and figuratively, every year. Would you believe they’ve raised more than $1.1 million here? It’s true.
Also under the Winterfest umbrella of promotion was the Saint Peter Fire Department Youth Ice Fishing Contest, which drew a big crowd on Hallett’s Pond. Saint Peter Recreation and Leisure Services hosted Minnesota Nice Night and Snow Day in the Park last weekend, and those events got the players in the snow out and about.
Saint Peter Lions are encouraging everyone to come to the all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast at the Saint Peter American Legion from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, February 13. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Learning Back to School Project in Saint Peter.
Great things are happening in Saint Peter!