I hope you all have been able to enjoy this beautiful Minnesota fall. While we wait for the governor to call us back for a special session, I thought I’d share what will be on the agenda and where we are at with negotiations.
First up is figuring out how to distribute $250 million worth of Hero Pay to frontline workers who served their fellow Minnesotans throughout the pandemic. The House and Senate held discussions over the summer to figure out how to provide meaningful bonus checks to those workers most at risk, namely health care and long-term care workers, as well as first responders.
These workers were at the front lines from day one of the pandemic. Knowing little of the disease, lacking adequate PPE, and being unable to social distance, these workers still showed up to serve COVID-positive patients.
$250 million is not nearly enough to express our gratitude to all frontline workers who served our state over the past year and a half. With limited funds available right now, we must prioritize our health care workers, including those in long-term care facilities, and first responders who continue to put themselves in situations where they are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 in order to care for others during the pandemic.
Another topic likely to be covered during special session is drought relief for farmers. Gov. Walz recently announced a $10 million drought relief package to help impacted farmers and livestock producers. The proposal includes $5 million in grants to provide drought relief for livestock producers and specialty crop producers. Examples of eligible costs include water handling equipment such as water tanks, pipeline, and water wagons, water hauling, wells, and irrigation equipment.
The other half of the proposal includes $5 million for the Rural Finance Authority’s Disaster Recovery Loan Program. The Disaster Recovery Loan Program can be used to help cover lost revenue or expenses not covered by insurance.
There are currently numerous resources that may be of interest to farmers who are struggling. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has a “Drought Response and Resources” page visible when you visit its website (mda.state.mn.us). Here, you will find details on Minnesota’s current assistance programs, including zero-interest loans that are available to farmers whose operations are suffering due to extreme drought conditions. Visit www.mda.state.mn.us/disasterloan for more information.
Federal resources are also available. The USDA’s Disaster Assistance for Drought Recovery is in place to help those who have faced feed losses and livestock deaths due to national disasters. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program is also in place to assist livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses due to the drought this year. To learn more about these federal programs, visit fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/index.
As a reminder, Nov. 2 is Election Day. My bill for a local sales tax option will be on the ballot to support our Fire Department and the creation of a new fire station. I encourage you to get out and have your voice be heard in our important local elections.