To the editor:
I'm pleased to endorse Kate Martens in her run for the St. Peter School Board. Kate is well-versed in all things educational from her years as a parent and volunteer in the district to the years spent in her teaching career. She continues to teach and learn in her current work at the Nicollet County Historical Society. Her personal qualities make her an excellent choice as well. She is approachable, open to new and differing ideas, thoughtful, responsive and kind. She will always frame her thoughts around how to best educate and prepare our students for life beyond their school days. We couldn't ask for a better candidate.
Marguerite Cavett
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.